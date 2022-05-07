Ravens Considered Trade Destination for Seahawks All-Pro WR

Trade rumors have swirled around the Seattle Seahawks all offseason, particularly with the team’s two star wide receivers. The latest trade rumor has one of those receivers linked to the Baltimore Ravens.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine gave their suggestions on some trade predictions that may not happen right away, but could happen before the 2022 trade deadline. The final potential trade that Ballentine suggested was a trade between the Ravens and Seahawks surrounding former All-Pro wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

“After watching the Ravens trade away Marquise Brown, Lamar Jackson should be on board with the team moving to add a proven wide receiver,” Ballentine said. “As Jackson heads into a contract year himself, the organization would be smart to entice him to stay by building up the options around him.”

The Ravens could use a legitimate weapon for Jackson, but Seahawks fans probably don’t want to see one of their best offensive playmakers in franchise history play for another team.

Could Seahawks Trade Away One of Their Wide Receivers?

Lockett will be turning 30 years old in September, and although he’s made an All-Pro team in three different seasons, his contract could make him a potential trade target if Seattle’s 2022 season goes south.

According to Spotrac, Lockett is still under contract through the 2025 season with a cap hit of $10.5 million for the 2022 season. That’s a fairly low cap hit compared to the highest-paid receivers in the league, making him an appealing option for a team looking for a dangerous weapon that’s under contract for the foreseeable future.

The Seahawks were reportedly taking calls for Lockett following the Russell Wilson trade, according to NFL Analysis Network’s Evan Massey. Although those rumors have died down after the 2022 NFL Draft, they could pick up again in the future.

DK Metcalf’s trade rumors are fizzling out after the star receiver opened up about working on a possible contract extension. NFL Network analyst James Jones suggested that Metcalf could become the NFL’s highest-paid receiver following the Seattle star’s comments.

Unless things go horribly wrong, don’t expect the Seahawks to consider a trade for either of their star receivers.

Tyler Lockett is Seattle’s Newest Real Estate Agent

Everyone needs a side hustle, including star NFL wide receivers apparently. Lockett spent the offseason passing the real estate licensing exam and listing his first home on the market.

“It was something I kind of always wanted to do the last couple of years,” Lockett told the Seattle Met. “I thought it’d be a great idea to do it now while I’m still playing football rather than trying to wait, because sometimes when you’re done playing football, people just say, ‘Thank you for what you’re doing, and good luck to your next endeavors.’ I’d rather be able to start my second career while I’m still playing.”

Whenever Lockett’s NFL career ends, he’ll be in great shape with his second career already well underway. Seahawks fans are hoping that second career doesn’t become his full-time gig any time soon.