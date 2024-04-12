Seahawks $45 Million Starter Takes Shot at Former Coaching Staff

The Seattle Seahawks underwent a massive upheaval after hiring new head coach Mike Macdonald. With 21 new assistant coaches, it’s a whole new regime in Seattle.

Speaking to reporters on April 10, Seahawks starter Uchenna Nwosu called the new personnel a “breath of fresh air.”

“You know, these coaches seem committed,” he said. “They are really putting in the time and effort so far. And that’s what you want to see from a staff… As a team, I expect a good playoff run. We’ve been close the last two years. I feel like it’s time to really get over that hump. We’ve got all the players. I feel like we’ve got the right coaches now.”

Uchenna Nwosu says he thinks the #Seahawks’ coaching/regime change has brought the locker room and players closer. “I think we’ve got the right coaches now.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/RPcXTihAHN — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 10, 2024

After signing a three-year, $45 million extension with Seattle last offseason, Nwosu gushed over former head coach Pete Carroll and the entire staff. But something must’ve shifted during the 2023 NFL season.

“Last year was kind of frustrating,” Nwosu said. “And sometimes when you get change, it can bring out the best in everybody. I see a lot more smiles on people’s faces. They’re more happy, they’re more energetic… I don’t know if that’s just because it’s the new year, new season, or it could be the coaching changes and new opportunity. But everybody is kind of coming along together and everybody’s talking more, everybody’s hanging out more and I feel like it’s bringing the locker room closer.”

A fan asked on X after seeing Nwosu’s comments, “Did it come off like the loaded statement it reads as?” Nwosu didn’t specify which staff members were dragging the energy down last season, which sparked a lot of speculation.

Seahawks Fans & Analysts Strongly Reacted to Uchenna Nwosu’s Comments

Listeners took Nwosu’s statement as a shot at either former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, defensive coordinator Clint Hurtt, Carroll, or all three. Seattle Sports Mike Salk said, “When you first hear it, I think most people, myself included, your mind immediately goes to Pete Carroll.

“When I hear it the second time, when I hear coaching changes, I think back a little bit on what (former Seahawks linebacker) KJ (Wright) kind of told us last year about some of the issues they seemed to be having with the position coaches and some of the guys that we don’t hear about as much because they’re not as big a name to us outside the building.

“But for each player those position coaches are everything. That’s who they spend most of their time with, and I wonder if that’s what he’s speaking to there is some of the changes that were made among the assistant coaches on this team, not just even the coordinators, but really the position guys.”

“Whatever it is, (it’s) interesting,” Salk continued. “Not necessarily the way I would have expected some of that frustration to go, saying that they weren’t having enough fun in the past. But that’s what you hear there from Uchenna.”

One fan posted, “This is a direct shot to Clint Hurtt I don’t believe it’s to Pete at all idk.” Because Carroll hired these staff members, however, others couldn’t help but hold the legendary former head coach accountable. One man posted, “I think we all knew Pete had Lost the locker room completely during this last season. This just confirms it.”

Another person wrote, “I believe in my heart of hearts that it came down to Pete thinking he could win with his coordinators. He was too loyal to them and the idea that he could coach up his coaches to be great. That just wasn’t gonna happen.”

Seahawks News: Uchenna Nwosu Is ‘Absolutely’ Ready for a Comeback in 2024

I feel like people forget how much of an impact Uchenna Nwosu has on the Seahawks’ defense. So excited to see this guy back on the field next season. Primed for a monster year. pic.twitter.com/cDvmPASRup — le spoon (@FDT4EVUR) April 8, 2024

During the Seahawks’ 20-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals on October 22, Nwosu suffered what turned out to be a season-ending pectoral injury. Before going down, the 27-year-old starter recorded 11 total tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles, earning an impressive 72.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

Losing Nwosu was a tough blow to the Seahawks’ defense. After rehabbing in Southern California with John Meyer of the Meyer Institute of Sport in El Segundo, the USC alum is preparing for more football activities. When asked if he’ll be a full participant at training camp in July, “Absolutely,” Nwosu said.

During the 2022 NFL season, Nwosu’s first in Seattle, he registered 66 total tackles, 26 quarterback hits, and 9.5 sacks.