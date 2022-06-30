Viral ‘Leaked’ Photo of Seahawks QB Target Sparks Speculation

A viral screenshot of a veteran quarterback’s Seattle Seahawks jersey is making waves across the internet.

On Tuesday, June 28, a photo of Baker Mayfield’s Seattle uniform popped up from the Seahawks Pro Shop website. The image obviously sparked speculation that Mayfield was on the verge of being traded from the Cleveland Browns to Seattle.

However, the photo was quickly revealed to be a fake, with Pro Football Talk appearing to be the first media outlet to reveal that Mayfield’s Seahawks jersey wasn’t being sold after all.

This “accidental” Baker Mayfield jersey listing on the Seahawks shop is fake. Also Diggs is number 6. pic.twitter.com/kFiiKQw1YM — Tall6uy (@Tall6uy) June 28, 2022

The person who created the fake Mayfield jersey did so with Quandre Diggs’ information, according to PFT. The Seahawks safety wears No. 6 and the user appeared to change the information on the page to make it look like you were ordering a Mayfield jersey, rather than a Diggs one.

Seahawks Rumors Involving Mayfield Intensify

The troll job comes in the midst of rumors intensifying regarding Mayfield’s possible acquisition by the Seahawks. Both sides reportedly have “mutual interest,” according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

However, NBC Sports’ Mike Florio doesn’t appear to believe that the Seahawks have as much interest in Mayfield as recent reports seem to indicate.

“This doesn’t mean Mayfield won’t be a Seahawk, even if my own personal reaction to the recent suggestion that the Seahawks still have a high level of interest in trading for Mayfield was that it feels like an effort by someone to create a market that doesn’t exist,” says Florio. “The clock is ticking toward either a resolution of his status with the Browns or a degree of awkwardness that would be far more entertaining than any news of a trade or a release could ever be.”

The Seahawks have been linked to Mayfield all season long; however, it’s only recently that reports have intensified regarding the veteran quarterback’s potential arrival in Seattle. According to a report from CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson on June 22, the Seahawks are willing to contractually extend Mayfield. The 27-year-old quarterback is entering the last year of his current deal.

“I’m told the Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him,” Anderson tweeted. “I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing.”

Carroll Previously Ruled out Making a Trade

While the Browns appear more willing to budge when it comes to eating a greater portion of Mayfield’s $18.9 million cap hit, it’s no guarantee the Seahawks are willing to accept a trade offer for the disgruntled quarterback.

In fact, it wasn’t too long ago that head coach Pete Carroll stressed his confidence in the Seahawks’ current duo of quarterbacks, Geno Smith and Drew Lock. Carroll also essentially ruled out the possibility of a trade shortly following the 2022 NFL draft.

Via ESPN’s Brady Henderson:

“I don’t see us making a trade for anybody at all,” he told Seattle’s Sports Radio 950 KJR-AM back in May. “I don’t see that happening.”

“But we’re certainly going to continue to be open to chances to help our club, and meanwhile we’re just going to be battling and competing our tails off,” Carroll continued. “There’s always possibilities, so we keep open to that.”

Seattle is certainly still in the running for Mayfield’s services. However, he’s not quite a member of the Seahawks just yet.