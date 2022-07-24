Seahawks Projected to Land ‘Big-Armed’ Quarterback

While coaches and players for the Seattle Seahawks get ready for training camp, general manager John Schneider and the team’s college scouting department are already had at work preparing for the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the 2022 college football season approaching, Charlie Campbell with Walter Football gave shared his preseason 2023 NFL mock draft. Campbell had the Seahawks with the fourth overall pick, expecting a rough season for Seattle, but having the team find their long-term replacement at quarterback in Kentucky’s Will Levis.

“Seattle takes its new franchise quarterback,” Campbell said. “The 6-foot-3, 232-pound Levis has a cannon for an arm and easy velocity to push the ball downfield…For the NFL, Levis projects as a big-armed pocket passer. He needs to cut down on the interceptions and continue to improve at reading the field in 2022.”

Levis will still need to prove himself with another strong season in 2022, but right now draft analysts like Campbell think he has the traits to be a first-round prospect.

Will Levis’ Rise to Stardom

It took a while for Levis to take the national spotlight in college football, but after a strong 2021 season all eyes are on the Wildcats quarterback to see if he can take another big step next season.

Levis was a 3-star recruit and the second-ranked player in the state of Connecticut coming out of Xavier High School back in 2018. Despite offers from a number of prominent programs including Ole Miss, Florida State, and Iowa, Levis committed to play for the Penn State Nittany Lions.

ALL the latest Seahawks news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Seahawks newsletter here!

After redshirting his first college season, Levis struggled to find much of the field playing behind Sean Clifford in 2019 and 2020. Penn State head coach James Franklin primarily used Levis in sub packages as a dual-threat option, with the quarterback finishing his time with the school with 473 career rushing yards.

Looking for an opportunity to be the starter, Levis transferred to Kentucky before the 2021 season. He was named a team captain before his first season with the Wildcats even began, showing just how highly his teammates and coaches thought of him.

Levis got to show off his big arm with his new team, throwing for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions in 2021. While not the fastest quarterback in the nation, Levis was able to extend plays with his legs as well, adding another 376 yards and nine scores on the ground.

This season will be massive for Levis and his NFL draft stock, especially after losing his top weapon in Wan’Dale Robinson, who is now in the league playing for the New York Giants. If he can continue to produce without his top receiver, then scouts will strongly consider him as a first-round pick in 2023.

Latest Seahawks QB Rumors

So much can change before 2023 NFL Draft next April, and if the Seahawks aren’t interested in waiting for a quarterback prospect, there are a few QBs that the team could make a push for before Week 1.

The biggest name the Seahawks continue to be linked to is rival quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo with the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle is the top projected landing spot for Garoppolo, who is expected to leave with second-year quarterback Trey Lance taking over in the Bay Area.

Garoppolo’s agents have been given permission to seek a trade, but with his expensive contract and questions about his health after offseason shoulder surgery, it’s unclear how many realistic suitors for the 30-year-old quarterback there actually are.

Outside of Garoppolo, there are few realistic options for the Seahawks to make a move for. Gardner Minshew has generated some attention as a former Washington State quarterback, but at least one Seahawks analyst has discouraged the team from making a move for the Philadelphia Eagles backup.

If the Seahawks aren’t interested in a trade, then they’ll be heading into the season with either Geno Smith or Drew Lock as their starter under center.