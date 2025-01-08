Sports Reporter’s Smackdown of Lionel Messi Affair Rumors Gets Renewed Attention

Argentine sports reporter Sofi Martinez shot down rumors about an affair with soccer star Lionel Messi, saying they are “ridiculous,” and her comments are getting renewed media attention on January 7.

According to a YouTube video of the interview, Martinez made the comments on the Argentine talk show PH: Podemos Hablar, broadcast on Telefe. The YouTube video is dated a year ago, but the comments exploded back in the media on January 7, where they were reported anew by sites like DailyMail.com, The Mirror US, and Goal.com.

Here’s what Martinez said:

“It’s often said that with increased visibility comes unwanted baggage, and this year has been particularly tough as people began to question, ‘What’s going on with the way he looks at you?’ which left me feeling utterly ridiculous needing to clarify things,” she said on the show.

In December 2024, Martinez posted a video to her Instagram page that showed Messi and the Argentine national team and wrote, “As if someone wrote this story with the best ending ever. With the most extraordinary. With the happiest. It’s been 2 years since that day. I love you Argentina, thank you forever National Team 🇦🇷❤️” She has 2 million followers on Instagram.

The rumors, never confirmed, exploded in 2022, when Martinez interviewed Messi during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In that interview, Messi looked emotional as she said, “I just want to tell you that no matter the results, there’s something nobody can take from you. It’s the fact that you resonated with Argentinians, every single one,” according to an Instagram post by ESPNfc on the interview.

The Instagram page for Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo is filled with happy and loving pictures showing Antonela, Messi and their three boys. The most recent photos show the family posing happily around the holidays.

Sofi Martinez Also Discussed the Rumors in 2023, Saying She Admires Lionel Messi’s Wife

Play

In 2023, Martinez also spoke about the rumors to Clarin.com, which asked her why there were rumors that Messi’s wife Antonela was “jealous” of her.

“No, zero, zero, I don’t know where it’s coming from, honestly. On the contrary, look, once I went out with Antonela, I admire her a lot,” she told that site.

She called it “really admirable” how Messi and Antonela get along, according to that site.

She also told Despierta America, “Leo has good vibes with a lot of journalists,” according to a translation by Remezcla.com. “The only difference is that I’m a woman, so they make a big deal out of it.”

In 2023, Cesc Fabregas’ wife Daniella Semaan slammed the rumors spread by a Brazilian outlet, saying they were false, according to Goal.com.

The Rumors Sparked Because of Emotional Interviews Sofi Martinez Conducted With Lionel Messi

The first post visible on Martinez’s Instagram page is the 2022 video interview she did with Messi. “Thank you Captain. That’s what I wanted to tell you. And that no result is more important than the magic of seeing you defend this flag. Whatever happens, you crossed the lives and hearts of all yours. I wish you knew,” she wrote with the caption, according to a translation.

“To be here and tell you before the world finale was a mission extraordinary ✨ with heart in hand and tearful eyes.”

In 2023, she posted another emotional interview with Messi to her Instagram page.

“It’s been a year since the semi-final won to Croatia, from qualifying to the world final, from the total madness of a country and from a moment that marked me professionally,” she wrote in the caption, according to a translation. “Having told Leo the feeling of so many, gave me the opportunity to ask him, months later and with the Cup in hand, how he would like to be remembered. Always a great time to relive this response.”

Her Instagram page contains many other videos of Messi interviews.

On a 2023 video she posted interviewing Messi, a fan wrote, “They seem more like bro’s instead of a couple….” And another wrote, “Antonela forever😒🤚❤”

In 2023, she wrote of Messi, “What happiness your memory gives me, please. You are eternal in everyone forever ✨ ✨ and in me I don’t even tell you 🇦🇷 🇦🇷 🇦🇷”

She has posted photos on Instagram showing her in an embrace with another man.