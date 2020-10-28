11 Best Speed Bag Platforms for Home Use

Speed bag training offers a ton of benefits, including improved endurance, hand-eye coordination, cardiovascular health, accuracy, and much more. And if you aren’t able to get to the gym, speed bag platforms allow you to bring the gym home to you. Simply mount it to a wall in your home or garage and you’re set. Compact, durable, and effective, you’ll be in tip-top shape in no time.

So what are the best speed bag platforms on the market right now? We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular models to help you narrow down your decision.

All you’ll need is a pair of speed bag-specific gloves, some MMA gloves, or your bare hands and you’re ready to go.