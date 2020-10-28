11 Best Speed Bag Platforms for Home Use

Speed bag training offers a ton of benefits, including improved endurance, hand-eye coordination, cardiovascular health, accuracy, and much more. And if you aren’t able to get to the gym, speed bag platforms allow you to bring the gym home to you. Simply mount it to a wall in your home or garage and you’re set. Compact, durable, and effective, you’ll be in tip-top shape in no time.
So what are the best speed bag platforms on the market right now? We’ve compiled a list below of some of the most popular models to help you narrow down your decision.
All you’ll need is a pair of speed bag-specific gloves, some MMA gloves, or your bare hands and you’re ready to go.
-
1. XMark XM-4441 Speed Bag PlatformPrice: $249.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Frame is made of extra strong 14-gauge steel that helps cut down vibration
- Height can adjust 15 inches so it's suited for users of most ages and sizes
- Professional grade 360 degree swivel has smooth ball bearings for speed and efficiency
- On the pricey side
- Speed bag not included
- Some users felt it made a lot of noise
One of the more popular speed bag platforms, the Xmark XM-4441 can adjust vertically up 15 inches, so it’s suitable for users of most heights.
The frame is made of super strong 14-gauge steel which helps reduce vibration and maximize rebound. The wood drum has a 24 inch diameter and is 1 1/2 inches thick with a furniture finish.
It’s got a professional grade 360 degree swivel featuring a ball bearing system for smooth, fast, and efficient workouts. It’s recommended to mount this on wall studs 16 inches apart.
Find more XMark XM-4441 Speed Bag Platform information and reviews here.
-
2. MaxxMMA Speed Bag PlatformPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has a 24 inch diameter board with 1 1/2 inch thickness for better stability
- Compatible with double-end bags and double-end anchor
- Comes with a large size speed bag (10 inches by 7 inches) and hand pump with a needle
- Some users wanted to install different swivels, but this wasn't compatible with them
- Wall mount hardware isn't included
- Some users felt the included speed bag wasn't very durable
The MaxxMMA Speed Bag Platform is highlighted by its included large size bag, which measures 10 inches by 7 inches, and a hand pump with a needle to re-fill with air as needed.
The board has a 24 inch diameter and is 1 1/2 inches thick for added stability. The height is also adjustable to cater to your size. Compatible with double-end bags, the platform comes with a swivel, two brace boards, all the needed hardware for assembly, and a full rubber edge for protection.
You will have to supply your own wall mounting hardware, though.
Check out more MaxxMAA Bags, Platforms, and Equipment for other options.
Find more MaxxMMA Speed Bag Platform information and reviews here.
-
3. Everlast Speed Bag PlatformPrice: $124.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compatible with double-end bags and double-end anchor
- Height is adjustable up to 8 inches in 1 inch increments
- It doesn't take up a lot of space so it's perfect for smaller areas
- Some users felt it was a bit loud
- Some users felt it could have been sturdier and sand bag weight was needed
- Some users felt the directions weren't helpful
Ideal for smaller spaces and beginners, you can adjust the height of the Everlast Speed Bag Platform 8 inches in 1 inch increments.
It has a 24-inch diameter board and can hold any size speed bag and it’s compatible with double-end bags. The board itself is 1-inch thick.
The package includes a swivel, two brace boards, hardware for assembly, and padding. You’ll need to supply your own speed bag and wall mount hardware.
Browse a wider selection of Everlast Boxing Products, including bags, platforms, and more.
Find more Everlast Speed Bag Platform information and reviews here.
-
4. Soozier Free-Standing Speed Bag Platform PunchPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strong powder-coated steel frame has a triangular base for extra stability
- Easy to assemble and the free-stand style makes it perfect for a home gym or garage without having to drill into a wall
- Adjustabe platform height ensures you'll get it customized to your size for a perfect workout
- Might not be as sturdy as others that mount into a wall, so you could use sand bags on the base
- Included speed bag might not be very durable
- It will take up more space than a wall mounted stand bag platform
If you’re looking for a different style, the Soozier Free-Standing Speed Bag Platform could be just that. Instead of mounting the platform into the wall, this one assembles as a stand-up model.
It has a powder-coated steel frame with a triangular base for added stability. The composite platform board has a 23 1/2 inch diameter with a connected swivel. Another plus is that the platform includes a speed bag, which measures 6 1/4 inches by 13 inches. You can also easily adjust the height to customize to your size (adjustable from 67 inches to 70 1/2 inches).
When assembled, the platform stands 88 1/4 inches high by 42 1/4 inches wide by 64 1/4 inches deep.
Find more Soozier Free-Standing Speed Bag Platform Punch information and reviews here.
-
5. Balazs i-Box Speed Bag PlatformPrice: $279.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 11-gauge steel and hardwood platform board lessen vibration
- The Balazs Pro Level III swivel promotes a smooth, quiet workout
- Platform adjusts over 12 inches vertically, so it's suitable for users of most heights
- Speed bag is not included
- It says 3 colors are available, but only the Black style is
- A little on the pricey side
Extremely strong, stable, and durable, the Balazs i-Box Speed Bag Platform is constructed of 11-gauge steel tubing and features a strong 1 1/2-inch thick wood board with a diameter of 24 inches. Those combine to help cut down on vibration.
The platform includes a Balazs Pro Level III swivel that promotes a smoother, quieter workout. You can also adjust the height of the speed bag over 12 inches, so it’s suitable for nearly users of all sizes.
Many users have claimed this is one of the best speed bag platforms when it comes to rebound control.
Find more Balazs i-Box Speed Bag Platform information and reviews here.
-
6. Ring to Cage Speed Bag PlatformPrice: $119.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for beginners and small spaces in the home
- Powder-coated brackets are height adjustable
- Easy to assemble and it comes with the wall mounting hardware
- Might not be as durable as other models
- Speed bag not included
- The platform board itself isn't very thick (3/4 of an inch)
When it comes to speed bag platforms for beginners, you might not need to look any further than the Ring to Cage model, which also offers very good value.
The wooden platform has a diameter of 24 inches and is 3/4 of an inch thick, and the powder-coated brackets are adjustable so you can get the perfect height for your workout. Also included are the swivel and wall mounting hardware.
A bag isn’t included, but browse a selection of speed bags to see which is the best option for you.
Find more Ring to Cage Speed Bag Platform information and reviews here.
-
7. XMark Speed Bag Platform XM-2811Price: $295.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra strong 11-gauge steel construction
- Ball bearing swivel promotes speed and a smooth training session
- Extra thick hardwood platform (1 1/2 inches) has a furniture sleek finish
- On the pricey side
- Speed bag not included
- Some users felt it was a bit difficult to assemble
The XMark XM-2811 Speed Bag Platform is highlighted by strong 11-gauge steel construction and a durable hardwood board, which measures 24 inches in diameter and 1 1/2 inches thick.
When shopping for speed bag platforms, you want to find one that’s durable and stable, which is what the XM-2811 is. The steel construction is designed to limit vibration, while the platform board features a furniture finish. The ball bearing swivel provides extra speed and a smooth training session and the platform is adjustable so you can get the perfect height.
The total dimensions of the platform are 23 1/2 inches high by 16 inches wide by 31 1/2 inches deep.
Find more XMark Speed Bag Platform XM-2811 information and reviews here.
-
8. Title Boxing Precision Speed Bag PlatformPrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra strong steel frame construction and hardwood suitable for both home and commercial use
- The height can be adjusted up to 14 inches vertically so it's suitable for users of most sizes
- Swivel designed to provide smooth, fast rebounds
- Speed bag not included
- A bit on the pricey side
- On the heavy side so you'll might need some help mounting it
The Title Boxing Precision Speed Bag Platform can adjust 14 inches vertically, making it suitable for users of most heights.
Ideal for shorter ceilings, it’s constructed with steel chrome shafts and a dense, walnut lamenated wooden platform (24 inch diameter). The pro style swivel ensures an efficient, fast training sessions with accurate rebounds.
When assembled, the overall size is 32 inches high by 20 inches wide by 31 inches deep. It’s recommended to use speed bags sized 7 by 10 inches or smaller (bag is not included). Take a look at the Title Boxing Gyro Balance Speed Bag, which is available in sizes XXS (4 inches by 7 inches), Small (5 by 8), Medium (6 by 9), and Large (7 by 10).
Find more Title Boxing Precision Speed Bag Platform information and reviews here.
-
9. Century Fold Away Speed Bag PlatformPrice: $119.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Perfect for small spaces as it can be folded almost flush against the wall when not in use
- Quick assembly and attaches to the wall, while providing stability
- There are six adjustable height levels, making it suitable for most users
- Speed bag not included
- Some users felt there was too much vibration
- Some users felt the design of the set-up could be better
Tight on space? Not a problem with the Century Fold Away Speed Bag Platform, which, when not in use, can lie nearly flush against the wall.
It comes with the necessary wall hardware and the platform is easy to set up and mount. The wooden platform has six adjustable heights so it’s suitable for users of a variety of heights. The metal frame ensures stability and helps limit vibration.
Browse the entire Century Store at Amazon for more options.
Find more Century Fold Away Speed Bag Platform information and reviews here.
-
10. EZspeedbag Portable Doorway Speed Bag PlatformPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sets up and collapses in minutes and can be taken on the go; fits in any doorway of 27 though 42 inches
- Integrated heavy gauge steel tubing helps provide high performance and true rebound
- Get extra stability by using the optional 2 screw performance brackets
- Heavier punchers might find it isn't sturdy enough
- It's a bit on the pricey side for a portable platform
- Some users felt the included speed bag wasn't very durable
When it comes to portable speed bag platforms, the EZspeedbag Doorway model is just what the doctor ordered as you can take it on the go and get a workout in wherever you’d like.
It sets up in minutes and can fit between doorways 27 through 42 inches. The heavy duty gauge steel tubing helps promote better performance and true rebounds. If you’re a stronger puncher you can use the two screw performance brackets, which will provide added stability.
A speed bag is included and the platform itself is made of durable composite plastic.
Find more EZspeedbag Portable Doorway Speed Bag Platform information and reviews here.
-
11. Forza Sports Speed Bag PlatformPrice: $312.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hypersonic Swivel has a stainless steel finish and the smooth ball bearings promote speed and excellent rebound
- Height can adjust up to 12 inches vertically so it's suitable for users of most sizes
- Extra durable with an 11-gauge steel V-frame and a 1 1/4 inch thick wood drum
- On the pricey side
- Doesn't come with a speed bag
- Probably not suited for beginners
The Forza Sports Speed Bag Platform is highlighted the Hypersonic Swivel, which is ideal for advanced users as it promotes faster speeds, the ability to freestyle, and excellent rebounding.
The ball bearing system ensures a smooth, efficient workout and the stainless steel finish provides strength and durability.
The platform has an 11-gauge stainless steel V-frame and a strong wood drum that has a 24 inch diameter and is 1 1/4 of an inch thick. The height adjusts 12 inches vertically so it’s suitable for users of most sizes. Mounting hardware is included.
Find more Forza Sports Speed Bag Platform information and reviews here.
