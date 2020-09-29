9 Best MMA Gloves for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

MMA training is a great way to stay in shape as you literally every muscle in your body. It involves striking and grappling and much more. And when practicing those punches, a set of MMA gloves are necessary whether you’re using heavy bags or punching dummies.
So we’ve come up with a list below of some of the more popular and effective MMA gloves to help you narrow down your decision.
1. Venum Challenger 2.0 MMA GlovesPrice: $44.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each finger and thumb are reinforced for maximum hock absorption
- There is multi-layered foam construction for added padding and protection
- The double-closure velcro system provides a secure fit and high wrist support to reduce injury
- On the pricey side for this list
- Not all sizes are available for every color
- These don't feature Skintex or Nappa leather like other Venum models
The Venum Challenger 2.0 MMA Gloves are designed to last and protect your hands thanks to the reinforced fingers and thumbs which provide maximum shock absorption.
The multi-layer high density foam construction offers plenty of padding and construction, while the dual-closure velcro straps guarantee a secure fit. There is also higher wrist support to help reduce injury. The gloves are made of polyurethane (PU) leather.
2. Everlast Pro Style MMA Grappling GlovesPrice: $27.03Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- EverDri Technology absorbs moisture quickly to keep your hands dry and cool
- EverFresh antimicrobial treatment helps keep the gloves fresh and minimizes bad odor
- Full wrist strap provides a secure fit and extra support
- Some users felt they were best suited for grappling and not punching
- Some users felt the stitching came undone too quickly
- Some users felt there wasn't enough padding on the thumb
These MMA gloves from Everlast are ideal for grappling as the thumb area is more open for better gripping. The design features padded fingers with an ergonomic fist shape for more comfort.
The Pro Style Gloves are highlighted by EverDri Technology, which absorbs moisture quickly to keep you cool, dry, and comfortable during your entire training session. Another cool feature is the EverFresh antimicrobial treatment, which helps eliminate odor to keep the gloves, and your hands, fresh.
The full wrist wrap design will provie with a custom fit, while offering maximum support.
3. RDX GGR F12B MMA GlovesPrice: $32.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dual Quick EZ Hook-and-Loop closure system provides wrist support and a custom fit
- Tri-Slab PC3 Padding for extra cushioning and shock absorption
- Made of durable Maya Hide Leather for added durability, crack and resistance, and general wear and tear
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
- Some users felt they had a bad odor
- Some users felt the stitching wasn't very durable
The RDX GGR F12B MMA Gloves are highlighted by its lightweight, yet durable, Maya Hide Leather which helps eliminate cracking and general wear and tear.
The gloves have Tri-Slab PC3 Padding construction that includes a shock dispersion sheet, EVA-lution foam absorption sheet, and a Blacktop Laminated Fabric. The Dual Quick-EZ Hook & Loop closure system not only provides a secure fit and extra wrist protection, but it allows to go on and off very quickly.
Other highlights include moisture-wicking properties to keep you dry and cool, reinforced double stitching, and a D. Cut open palm design for breathability and grip.
4. ZooBoo MMA GlovesPrice: $14.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Open thumb design helps with grip and breathability
- Features an ergonomically-friendly pre-curve design
- The gloves have three layers of padding and protection
- Some users felt they weren't best suited for bag work
- Some users felt they weren't very durable
- Some users said they had a bad odor
If you’re a beginner and looking for an inexpensive pair of MMA gloves, the ZooBoo FIght Gloves offer three layers of padding and protection and an open thumb area for added breathability and grip.
The gloves are constructed of durable premium PU leather, then a buffer sponge mid-layer, and a thick foam PE layer for extra cushioning. These gloves are multi-purpose and can be used in a variety of sports, as well as on punching bags and in grappling.
They come with an ergonomic, pre-curved design and have an adjustable velcro wrist support so you can get a custom fit.
5. Liberlupus MMA GlovesPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Thick 10mm EVA fist padding provides excellent protection
- Open-style palm provides maximum breathability
- Constructed of premium synthetic leather for extra durability
- Some users felt they were tough on the knuckles when using a heavy bag
- Some users felt the gloves didn't last very long
- Some users felt they didn't allow you to get a very good grip on your opponent
Constructed of synthetic leather, the Liberlupus MMA Gloves feature 10mm thick fist padding for extra hand protection and a open-style palm for added breathability.
The thumb area also has more padding and the gloves have a curved design to fit your hand so breaking them in won’t be a problem. These MMA gloves are ideal for grappling as well as bag work.
6. UFC 5oz MMA GlovesPrice: $33.71Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The pre-curved design has foam that protects your knuckles as it disperses shock
- The synthetic leather exterior has reinforced stitching for added durability
- The rigid hook-loop closure provides a secure, custom fit
- It doesn't have padding on the thumb
- It doesn't have an extra layer of polyurethane (PU), which helps with durability
- Some users might find them a little too light
Lightweight at just 5 ounces, these UFC MMA Gloves provide breathability, flexibility, and protection for both punching and grappling training.
Featuring an open-palm and a pre-curved design, the gloves have cushioned foam that disperses shock across a wider range for better hand protection. They’re constructed of synthetic leather with reinforced stitching, while the adjustable hook-loop closure gives a secure fit.
Ideal for grappling, the gloves have an open thumb for a better grip.
7. Sanabul Essential MMA GlovesPrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Durasoft Impact Protection foam provides excellent protection and is long lasting
- Innovative hook and loop closure system provides a secure fit
- Fitted to your hand, these offer protection when striking and grappling
- Some might find them a bit too light (only 4 ounces)
- Some users felt they weren't the best gloves for punching a heavy bag
- Some users felt they didn't run true to size
Highlighted by Durasoft Impact Protection foam that provides hand safety, the Sanabul Essential MMA Gloves are ideal for both grappling and striking.
Very lightweight at just 4 ounces, the gloves also feature an innovative hook and loop closure system that’ll keep your hands secure and locked into place all training session long. The gloves themselves are made of engineered leather.
8. Venum Undisputed 2.0 MMA GlovesPrice: $78.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of high-quality Nappa leather
- Multi-layered foam construction provides maximum protection and shock absorption
- Extra high wrist support has a velcro closure system for a secure fit
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt they were too "square" making them difficult to grapple with
- Some users felt they weren't very durable
Featuring high-density threading and multi-layered foam construction, the Venum Undisputed 2.0 MMA Gloves are built to last and provide maximum protection and shock absorption.
Made of high-quality and soft Nappa leather, the gloves have a pre-curved shape and a high wrist support with a velcro closure system so you’ll get a secure fit.
They also have reinforced finger and thumb openings and an open palm design for added breathability.
9. Hayabusa T3 Pro Style MMA GlovesPrice: $79.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-directional Dual-X closure keeps hands and wrist secure
- Delta-EG foam offers plenty of protection and shock absorption
- The outer shell is designed to resist abrasions and cracking
- On the pricey side
- All sizes might not be available for each color
- Some users felt they were a bit on the rigid side
Highlighted by innovative technology, the Hayabusa T3 MMA Gloves are durable and protective.
The mutli-directional Dual closure system stabilizes your hands and wrists for a secure, protective fit. The Deltra-EG foam protects and absorbs shock, while the outer layer is constructed to resist cracking and abrasions.
The pre-curved design is a natural fit for hands and helps reduce fatigue.
