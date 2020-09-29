9 Best MMA Gloves for Men: Compare, Buy & Save

The Venum Challenger 2.0 MMA Gloves are designed to last and protect your hands thanks to the reinforced fingers and thumbs which provide maximum shock absorption.

The multi-layer high density foam construction offers plenty of padding and construction, while the dual-closure velcro straps guarantee a secure fit. There is also higher wrist support to help reduce injury. The gloves are made of polyurethane (PU) leather.

