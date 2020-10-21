Golden State Warriors’ Steve Kerr takes shot at Houston Rockets

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has made it known the team won’t change their offense going into next season.

Coming off a down year where the team was 15-…. the Warriors are looking to bounce back to their former playoff success and championship expectations. As a part of that, Kerr was asked by The Athletic’s Tim Kawakami on “The TK Show” podcast if any changes would be made to revitalize or alter their offense.

“We’re not reinventing the wheel. We’re still gonna be the Warriors. We’re not gonna all of a sudden turn into the Rockets — change our offense — and have one guy go high pick-and-roll 70 times a game.”

As Kawakami made a joke regarding Kerr and isolation basketball being what he loves most, Kerr retorted, “I think I would resign first,” he said. “We gotta be ourselves,” he said. “What makes Steph (Curry) and Klay (Thompson) the players they are is the combination of what they can on and off the ball. That’s what moves defenses.”

Kerr didn’t stop there as he elaborated on what has helped to make Golden State special and how another title-contending team is working in a similar fashion.

“And what makes Draymond (Green) special is his ability to distribute from either the four or the five spot — to have playmaking at that level. As you watch (the) Miami (Heat) right now, you can see the influence that our team has had on the league. “It’s really difficult for defenses to guard when there’s a lot of action going on. So we’re not gonna change that stuff.”

Destination San Francisco

Given the Warriors have struck gold in the draft to build their team they haven’t been a great free-agent destination outside of the surprising signing of Kevin Durant in 2016 and their signing of DeMarcus Cousins going into the 2018 – 2019 season.

Kerr was asked what he thought about Golden State as a free agent destination and gets the sense that top tier players definitely want to play in the Bay Area.

“I think there are a few reasons. At the top of the list is playing with our current players — with Steph [Curry], Klay [Thompson], Draymond [Green]. They make it the most attractive. “In the modern NBA, players are the biggest drivers in recruitment. But I think people also recognize that we have a strong organization, we have a beautiful new arena, we have a great place to live, we have organizational stability. And we have an owner who is willing to spend whatever it takes to win. There are a lot of really attractive dynamics at play in terms of free agents coming to Golden State.”

The Last Dance

Earlier this year, Kerr was a primary focus during an episode of “The Last Dance” documentary that took the world by storm. Being able to see the competitive fire and grit the 1990’s Chicago Bulls teams had, led by Michael Jordan of course, was a unique opportunity to see the behind the scenes of an NBA locker room.

With that being said some players, including Kerr, were thrown off by the access that was granted to the videographers back then. On a recent episode of “All The Smoke” hosted by former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Kerr spoke about what it was like having to live and play through that experience.

“When Phil (Jackson) told us that the cameras were going to be behind the scenes, and why he was allowing it, it was kind of shocking. Seeing all those guys every day was really weird. The first month, you just felt so exposed. I’m still not sure it was a great idea. I don’t think I would not allow it as a coach. I think you’re opening yourself up to a lot of potential problems. But I’m really glad that it happened because now to watch it 22 years later, with my kids, who were babies at the time and who are all grown up now. For them to see what life was like for me back then was really fun.”

