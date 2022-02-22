Buccaneers Among Favorites to Trade for Former Super Bowl Champion QB

The Aaron Rodgers trade rumors are heating up after the star quarterback’s cryptic Instagram message, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are among the teams that could have an interest in a blockbuster deal. According to Bet Online AG, the Buccaneers are third in the odds to land Rodgers at +400 just behind the Broncos +275 and 49ers +350.

Rodgers caused a stir by posting a lengthy Instagram message which ended with a photo of Randall Cobb and Devante Adams with the quarterback noticeably absent in the picture.

“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football,” Rodgers said in the February 22 post. “The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

The Bucs ‘Will Exhaust All Options’ at QB to ‘Maximize the Championship Window’: Report

Aaron Rodgers next team if leaves GB Broncos +275

49ers +350

Bucs +400

Steelers +600

Colts +750

Saints +1000

Dolphins +1200

Raiders +1200

Browns +1600

Titans +1600

Eagles +2000

Seahawks +2500 pic.twitter.com/ZRJqngwND1 — Dave Mason (@DaveMasonBOL) February 21, 2022

It remains to be seen if the Buccaneers will get aggressive by pursuing a trade for Rodgers, but we do know that Bruce Arians admitted the team may explore “door No. 2” by adding a veteran quarterback this offseason. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the Buccaneers plan to “exhaust all options” at quarterback as they attempt to “maximize the championship window” with their win-now roster.

“The Buccaneers will exhaust all options to resolve their quarterback situation after the retirement of Tom Brady, per sources,” Fowler noted on February 16. “The goal is to maximize the championship window instead of rebuild. Second-round pick Kyle Trask and veteran Blaine Gabbert remain in the fold, but big-name quarterbacks such as Watson or Russell Wilson could be options Tampa Bay at least explores.”

What Would Rodgers Cost the Bucs in a Trade?





Should Aaron Rodgers join the Buccaneers? | Get Up

If the Packers even consider a Rodgers trade, the team’s preference is likely to deal the quarterback to the AFC. That said, the Packers are likely going to trade Rodgers to the highest bidder in this scenario and a destination where the quarterback would sign off on going.

What would the Buccaneers have to give up to have a chance at trading for Rodgers? The quarterback still has two years remaining on his four-year, $134 million contract. It is safe to assume Tampa Bay would need to offer multiple first-round picks and potentially appealing players to land Rodgers. The Buccaneers can also include Kyle Trask as a young quarterback option who could compete with Jordan Love to be the team’s next QB1.

The Athletic’s Greg Auman noted that the Bucs may find it challenging to compete with the Broncos in a bidding war. Rodgers may prefer to go to a new destination, not one where Tom Brady just rescued the franchise with a 2021 Super Bowl.

“If you’re trying to compete with a seven-time Super Bowl winner, how about an almost assuredly back-to-back league MVP?” Auman noted February 1. “The biggest obstacle here is that he’s under contract, and the Packers won’t want to deal him to an NFC rival like the Bucs. Tampa Bay even plays host to Green Bay next season, which would make for a Brett Favre level of revenge storylines.

“It will be costly to pry Rodgers from the Packers, and by comparison, the Broncos make more sense for Rodgers as a more distant exile with a familiar head coach in ex-Packers assistant Nathaniel Hackett, which he is more likely to sign off on for his own end-of-career, Brady-style final chapter.”