Buccaneers Place Franchise Tag on Winfield Jr.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reportedly placing the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Winfield will be staying in Tampa for the 2024 season.

On March 5, Schefter took to Twitter with the news.

“Buccaneers officially are placing their franchise tag on S Antoine Winfield Jr., but really as a placeholder until the two sides can hammer out a long-term deal that they continue to work on and want to get done, per sources.”

Undeniably, Winfield has been one of the top safeties in the NFL since he was drafted by the Bucs in 2020. The second-round pick out of Minnesota has been a pillar of strength for Tampa Bay’s defense. He also played a very large role in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl 31-9 victory over the Chiefs to cap off the 2020 season.

As stellar as Winfield’s performance was in 2020, the 2023 season was his best one yet. With a total of 122 tackles, 6 sacks, 6 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries, and 3 interceptions, Winfield’s season read a bit like a video game stat line.

A large majority of Winfield’s big plays came at crucial times in games. For instance, Winfield made a touchdown-saving tackle to force a fumble at the 1-yard line at the end of the Bucs vs. division-rival Carolina Panthers game on January 7, 2024.

What Will Winfield Cost?

While the franchise tag on Winfield seems to be a placeholder for the deal that the Buccaneers want, Winfield will cost the team an estimated $17.1 million for the 2024 season.

This move allows the Buccaneers a way to buy time as they work on a long-term agreement for the Minnesota standout. Although there haven’t been any factual numbers reported on the alleged contract for Winfield, there have been many speculations around what he could be making once the deal does come through.

On March 5, Fox Sport’s Greg Auman posted to Twitter, claiming that Winfield could become the “first $20m safety.”

“As Bucs work with Antoine Winfield on a deal today, the biggest safety contract to beat is Derwin James getting four years, $76 million from Chargers, or $19m per year. He’ll likely top that in average salary, and could top the $42m guaranteed he got. Could be first $20m safety.”

If this holds true, Winfield will become the highest-paid safety in NFL History. Having a player of this high of a caliber moving forward would surely allow the team a lot of confidence moving forward. Regardless, Buccaneers fans get to celebrate the return of Winfield, even if it’s just for one season with the franchise tag. What does this mean for the rest of the team?

Winfield Sets the Tone

With Winfield remaining in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers defense takes another step closer to being back in its entirety from the 2023 season. While pending free agents like Lavonte David and Devin White are still looming, the Buccaneers are in a much better position to start negotiations with the linebackers.

General Manager Jason Licht has had a very successful off-season thus far, and tagging Winfield will allow for even more flexibility going into the draft. This move allows Tampa to focus more on “depth picks” out of the upcoming draft, and less on “starter picks.” The future is absolutely looking bright for the Buccaneers’ 2024 season.