Bucs’ Antonio Brown Sends Strong Message to Tom Brady on Instagram

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has credited Tom Brady for his return to football. As the Buccaneers entered their second playoff matchup, Brown took to social media to offer Brady a bit of praise. Brown posted a photo of the two at practice to his Instagram Story along with a quote that appears to be Brady talking to the receiver.

“You wanna be a star or a champion,” Brown said quoting Brady.

Brown continues to be more involved in the Bucs offense and the receiver has scored at least one touchdown in four straight games. The star receiver posted two receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown against Washington in the Wild Card round. Brown posted a similar message on Twitter at the start of the postseason emphasizing he was all about the “team.”

“The team. The team. The team,” Brown tweeted. “Playing for the name on the front ☠️ the guys in this locker room 🔥 the city of Tampa 🏝.”

Here is a look at Brown’s Instagram post with Brady.



Arians on Brown: ‘Anytime We Can Get Him the Ball, It’s Dangerous’

Heading into the Bucs playoff game against the Saints, Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians noted Brown is a much different receiver for the third contest against New Orleans. Arians explained that Brown is back to playing at “game speed” adding that the receiver is “dangerous” anytime Brady finds him on the field.

“He’s [at] game speed,” Arians told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s back to being A.B. He’s a handful. . . . He is playing really well. Tom [Brady] and him are [on the] same page. He’s into the offense now. He knows the offense, knows where his receptions areas are. So anytime we can get him the ball, it’s dangerous. He’s back into game shape now. It’s one thing to be out running routes and having somebody throw to you and being in physical shape. But game shape is a whole different thing.”

Brown Is Living With Brady Since Arriving in Tampa

Not only did Brady push for Brown to join the Bucs, but the receiver is also living with the quarterback. Brady has been linked to other Florida homes but all indications are Brown is living with the quarterback and his family at a waterfront home he is renting from Derek Jeter. During an interview on his Westwood One radio show with Jim Gray, Brady discussed the decision to have Brown as his roommate.

“Antonio’s a good friend of mine, and we’ve gotten to know each other pretty well over the years,” Brady explained, per People.com. “So he’s just getting settled, and I know he’s looking for places, but it’s just nice to be able to have him around.”

Brown’s future in Tampa is uncertain as the receiver will once again be a free agent this offseason. It will be worth watching how the Buccaneers handle Brown as fellow receiver Chris Godwin is also a free agent. For now, Brown and Brady are focused on trying to help the Buccaneers reach the Super Bowl.

