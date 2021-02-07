Bucs Star Antonio Brown’s Super Bowl Playing Status Revealed

All indications are Tampa Bay Buccaneers star receiver Antonio Brown will be on the field for Super Bowl LV. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Brown is expected to play against the Chiefs, barring a late setback, giving Tom Brady just one more weapon to have at his disposal.

“Three players — Bucs’ WR Antonio Brown (knee), TE Cameron Brate (back), Chiefs’ WR Sammy Watkins (calf) — are listed as questionable for Sunday, but all are expected to play in Super Bowl LV, per sources,” Schefter tweeted.

Cameron Brate was a late addition to the Buccaneers’ injury report on Friday before the Super Bowl. Brate’s back is going to allow him to play, but it will be worth watching how the Bucs choose to utilize him along with Rob Gronkowski.

The Buccaneers revealed that Brate and Watkins are both active for the Super Bowl. Here is a look at the Buccaneers’ inactive list heading into the Super Bowl. The main thing of note is that the Buccaneers will only have two quarterbacks active for the game. Backup Blaine Gabbert will be the lone Bucs player behind the legend Tom Brady.

POSITION PLAYER QB Drew Stanton QB Ryan Griffin RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn WR Justin Watson TE Antony Auclair DL Jeremiah Ledbetter DL Khalil Davis

A.B. on His Super Bowl Status: ‘The Arrow Pointing Up’

During Brown’s Super Bowl media session, the star receiver indicated he was trending in the right direction. The wideout missed the NFC Championship with a knee injury he sustained against the Saints in the Divisional Round.

“Well, I was at practice today, going over the details,” Brown explained, per Pro Football Talk. “The arrow pointing up as the week continues on.”

Brown posted an Instagram message on the eve of the Super Bowl. The receiver adds to an already deep group joining Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Scotty Miller among others.

“The Journey! The Destination! The Company! #SuperBowlInTampa,” Brown noted on Instagram.

Brady Described Brown as a ‘Real Perfectionist’

Going back to their brief stint together in New England, Brady has consistently advocated for Brown despite his off-field troubles. Brown even became Brady’s roommate after the receiver signed in Tampa. When asked about their relationship, Brady described the wideout as a “real perfectionist” and praised Brown as a teammate.

“I don’t have any predisposed notions of how things will go or how they should go,” Brady explained, per Pro Football Talk. “I just try to get to know everybody. I try to, in my own way, be a positive influence in their life. They’re a positive influence in my life. Antonio and I connected right away. He has a great love for the game — just a real perfectionist for how he plays, how he takes care of himself. Incredible football IQ. And then, again, a great skillset just as a player. And, I think, made incredible strides over the last 12 months to get from where he was at to where he’s at now.”

