Buccaneers Get Promising Update on Antonio Brown for the Super Bowl

Antonio Brown showed progress in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ practice on Thursday as he looks to play in the Super Bowl after dealing with a knee injury for nearly three weeks.

Brown and fellow injured Bucs Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead practiced and are moving toward getting healthy enough to play, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians said, according to The Athletic’s Greg Auman.

While Brown could still have swelling in the knee, practicing indicates it subsided per NFL Network’s James Palmer.

The star wide receiver spoke with the media on Wednesday about his hopes to play the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Bucs practice again on Friday and final injury designations will be made per Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper.

Brown said on Wednesday that, “The arrow is pointing up as the week continues to unfold” per Auman.

Brown injured his knee in the Divisional Round at New Orleans on Jan. 17 and didn’t play in the NFC Championship game at Green Bay on Jan. 24. He stayed at home for that game to avoid additional swelling on the plane according to Arians in a Jan. 22 press conference. Brown didn’t practice last week except for some light work on Jan. 28 according to Arians in Monday’s press conference.

The former Pro Bowler signed with the Bucs in October and caught five touchdowns through the last month of the regular season and Wild Card round at Washington. The Bucs offense hasn’t missed a beat with Brown out, scoring 31 points at Green Bay and 30 at New Orleans with Brown limited for half of that game.

Winfield Expects to Play

While Winfield doesn’t have the official green light to go, he said in Wednesday’s press conference that he plans to play on Sunday after missing the NFC Championship game due to an ankle injury. He said his ankle is “100 percent go” per Buccaneers.com’s Carmen Vitali.

The rookie safety from Minnesota burst on the scene this season with 94 tackles and an interception. Winfield won NFC Rookie of the Month honors in September.

His father, Antoine Winfield Sr., played in the NFL before from 1999 to 2013.

