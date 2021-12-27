Antonio Brown Rips Reporters When Asked About Suspension

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown made a successful return to the lineup in Week 16. But it was his postgame comments that made headlines rather than his on-field play.

The veteran receiver played in his first game since Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles back in October. Brown caught 10 passes for 101 yards to lead all receivers in the 32-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 26.

However, Brown was clearly peeved during postgame media availability regarding a question about his recent three-game suspension. The 33-year-old had missed the past three games due to a suspension regarding his misrepresentation over his vaccination status.

Needless to say, Brown didn’t take too kindly to the topic being taken away from the game and the subject shifting his recent suspension.

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Brown Rips Reporters Following Win

Via Greg Auman of The Athletic:

“I don’t want to talk about that. You guys are all drama. It’s all about football,” said Brown. “We’re going to talk about Carolina or I don’t want to talk to you.”

“I’m just here to do my job,” Brown continued. “I can’t control what people write, how people try to frame me, people try to bring me down. Life is about obstacles and persevering and doing what’s right … I’m standing before you guys grateful, humble, thankful.”

While Brown first indicated he didn’t want to talk about the suspension, he then drew the topic back to it when asked about his injury.

“It’s a lot of drama you guys create, a lot of drama people create who want stuff from me,” says Brown. “That’s a part of life, a part of being in the position. I can’t control what people want from me, what people write about me.”

Arians Addresses AB’s Return

Brown had been suspended for the past three weeks due to submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccine card to avoid NFL safety and health protocols.

While the subject is certainly a touchy one, the topic of Brown remaining on this team is a whole different subject. When Brown was initially signed a year ago, head coach Bruce Arians had suggested that one screwup would lead to Brown’s dismissal.

However, when the opportunity came about to release Brown during his suspension, Arians opted not to. In fact, the Buccaneers head coach defiantly stated to reporters he didn’t care what they thought.

“It’s in the best interest of our football team,” Arians said of the return of Brown and Mike Edwards (also suspended for misrepresentation of vaccination status) following the Week 15 loss to the New Orleans Saints. “Both of those guys have served their time, and we’ll welcome them back.”

Arians was even more defiant during media availability on Monday.

“I could give a s*** what they think,” Arians told reporters. “Only thing I care about is this football team and what’s best for us.”

The Buccaneers’ top receivers, Chris Godwin (torn ACL) and Mike Evans (hamstring), are currently sidelined with injuries. In the case of Godwin, he’s out for the entire season. As far as Evans is concerned, the Bucs are hoping he’ll be back before the end of the regular season.

With the Buccaneers lacking in offensive weapons entering the postseason, it’s no wonder why — whether one agrees or disagrees — Brown isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.