Antonio Brown Set for Arrest: Report

Former four-time All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown faces arrest due to unpaid child support. Brown retired from the NFL this year after stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, the then-Oakland Raiders, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

TMZ Sports reported, via court documents, that a Miami-Dade County, Florida, judge issued an order for Brown’s arrest because he “allegedly ducked payments” to Wiltrice Jackson, who had one daughter with Brown. The NFL star can get out of jail time with $30,000 toward unpaid child support according to TMZ Sports.

Brown Shined Before Off-Field Problems Clouded His Career

Brown’s once-electric NFL career went south in his final years amid numerous off-field issues. He started strong in Pittsburgh as a sixth-round pick from Central Michigan. He made seven Pro Bowl appearances with the Steelers amid 837 catches for 11,207 yards and 74 touchdowns in nine years.

Pittsburgh traded Brown to the Raiders in 2019 where he didn’t make it through training camp amid off-field issues. The Raiders released Brown at his request.

Brown signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, but that lasted only one game as the Patriots released him because of off-field allegations. He caught four passes for 56 yards and a touchdown from former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady as the team blew out the Miami Dolphins 43-0 in that game.

New England lacked an explosive receiver like Brown for the rest of that season as the team finished 12-4 and bowed out in the Wild Card round. Brady left the Patriots after the season as a free agent, and he signed with the Bucs in March 2020. Brown, meanwhile, received an eight-game suspension by the NFL for off-field misconduct.

Brown eventually followed Brady to Tampa Bay on a one-year contract in October 2020, which coincided with the end of Brown’s suspension. He sparked the Bucs offense with 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games. He also helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl that season with eight catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in three games.

His solid play continued in 2021 with the Bucs despite injury as he tallied 42 receptions for 545 yards and four touchdowns. Brown only played seven games due to injury and his abrupt exit from a January 2022 game against the New York Jets.

Tampa Bay released him after the game, and he claimed that the Bucs mishandled his ankle injury. Brown has been involved in off-field endeavors since, and he didn’t land with another team in 2022.

Brady Silent Amid Brown’s Comments Since Bucs Fallout

While Brown has spoken out against Brady on multiple occasions since their time together in Tampa, Brady has been largely silent about Brown. Brady first expressed his concern for Brown’s behavior shortly after the former receiver stormed off the field in New York.

“I’ve known Antonio for a couple years now, pretty closely,” Brady said on his “Let’s Go!” podcast in January 2022. “We’ve obviously been teammates and I would just say I love him, I care about him and I have a lot of compassion and a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life.”