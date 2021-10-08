Antonio Brown Toasts Tom Brady in Instagram Message

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown praised quarterback Tom Brady on Instagram for becoming the NFL’s all-time leading passer.

“Congratulations Big Bro #1 All Time Legend,” Brown wrote.

Brown included a picture of Brady and himself chatting in the locker room after the Bucs beat the New England Patriots 19-17 on Sunday. Brady replied to the message with six heart emojis.

Brady passed Drew Brees for the all-time passing yardage mark of 80,358 yards on a 28-yard pass to wide receiver Mike Evans in the first quarter against the Patriots. Brown did his part in helping Brady eclipse the record with a 6-yard catch during the first drive of the game.

Receivers such as Brown got the nod when Brady first talked with the media about the record.

“Nothing in this sport can be accomplished without incredible teammates and coaches,” Brady told NBC Sports’ Michele Tafoya. “I’ve just been blessed for 22 years to be with some amazing people. A quarterback can’t do anything if the guys don’t catch the ball. Guys did a great job catching for me the last 22 years. All of them, which I hope were, uh, felt a little piece of happiness tonight watching that. ‘Cause everybody contributed. I sure as hell can’t catch anything, everyone’s seen that drop against the Eagles in the Super Bowl. But I can throw it a little bit and I’m glad I got so many great guys who catch it.”

"A quarterback can't do anything if the guys don't catch the ball and guys did a great job catching for me the last 22 years." Tom Brady reacts to #TheReturn with Michele Tafoya. pic.twitter.com/xSXZzGK8l1 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2021

Back to How They Began

Brown is simply one among the many receivers who have caught some of Brady’s 6,897 completions in 22 seasons.

“Passing yards have to be caught, so I just hope that everybody who caught passes from me over the years just had a little smile on their face tonight knowing they contributed to a very cool record,” Brady told the media via ESPN’s Jenna Laine.

They first played together with the Patriots for one game in 2019 against the Miami Dolphins, which the Bucs face this Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Brown caught passes for 56 yards and a touchdown in that game before the Patriots released him.

September 15, 2019 Tom Brady throws a 20-yard TD pass to Antonio Brown as the Patriots crush the Dolphins (43-0) Patriots outscored their opponents (76-3) through the first 2 games of the seasons pic.twitter.com/KhlQJPvCnU — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) September 15, 2021

Following an 8-game suspension in 2020 over off-field conduct, Brown joined Brady in Tampa Bay and reemerged as a go-to receiver. Brown caught 45 passes for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games that year. He has a solid start to this season with 13 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown in three games.

Brown Credits Brady for Turnaround

Brown’s social media shout out to Brady is far from his first. The four-time All Pro took to Instagram a couple of times before the season, crediting Brady for helping him turn around his career and his life.

Brown wrote that returning to the Bucs for this season “wouldn’t be possible without my brother Tom Brady” in March. In a post right before the season, Brown thanked Brady “for always shooting me straight and giving me the best possible advice” in July.

Reception Record Awaits Brown

With one more catch, Brown can set his own record against the Dolphins on Sunday.

He needs one reception to become the fastest receiver to 900 catches in NFL history according to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith. Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison owns the record with 900 receptions in 149 games. Brown reached 899 receptions in 142 games.