Brother of Former Bucs Star Aqib Talib Wanted in Deadly Shooting of Youth Coach

Former NFL star Aqib Talib’s brother is wanted by police in Texas after a youth football coach was fatally shot during an argument caught on video, authorities say. Yaqub Talib is accused of shooting the coach during a game in Lancaster on Saturday, August 13, 2022, police said in a press release.

A video of the fight and shooting has been shared on social media. According to the Lancaster Police press release, Yaqub Talib, a 39-year-old Dallas resident, remained at large as of Sunday afternoon. The victim has not been officially identified by police. Police said the shooting happened after an argument started between coaches and officials.

According to the Dallas Morning News, the victim has been identified as youth football coach Michael Hickmon. He was coaching the Southeast Dallas Wolverines and Yakub Talib was coaching for the other team, North Dallas United during a scrimmage involving players 9 and younger, according to Rockwall County Breaking News.

Lancaster is about 15 miles south of Dallas. Talib and his brother went to high school in Richardson, Texas, another Dallas-area city. Aqib Talib played in the NFL from 2008 to 2019 after being drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 2008 draft. The cornerback also played for the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins and the 5-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl Champion now works as a commentator for Fox Sports.

Aqib Talib’s attorney told TMZ, “Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

The Video Shows a Fight on the Youth Football Field During an Exihibiton Game Followed by Several Gunshots

The video posted to social media of the incident shows a coach arguing with a referee. The camera then turns toward a group of adults fighting on the field. Several shots, at least four, can then be heard and someone yells, “Get down.” Screencaps of live videos posted by Other Side Dallas show the victim receiving first aid on the field and then being rushed away on a stretcher.

According to Lancaster Police, the shooting happened on August 13 at about 8:50 p.m. Officers were dispatched to multiple calls at 1749 Jefferson Street, which is the Lancaster Community Park, according to the police press release. The park “encompasses several youth league football fields,” the police said.

“Upon arrival, officers were notified of a disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew. During the disagreement the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male,” police said in the release. “The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.”

The release adds, “Officers have identified the suspect involved in this offense as … Yaqub Salik Talib and there is an active warrant for his arrest. Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Yaqub Salik Talib, please contact Detective Senad Deranjic at 972-218-2756. This investigation is ongoing.”

Tevar Watson, the owner of the North Dallas United Bobcasts, told the Dallas Morning News the shooting happened during an exhibition game, adding, “We don’t condone any of that, there is no place for anything like that to happen in youth sports — in any type of sport.”

The Victim Played College Football at North Texas From 1998 to 2002

Tributes to the victim, Michael Hickmon, have poured in on social media. Texas Football Life tweeted, “We send our deepest thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, former teammates, and players of Coach Mike Hickmon after learning about the appalling tragedy that took place earlier this evening in Lancaster.”

Mike Hickmon, a husband and father, is from Dallas, according to his Facebook page. A friend wrote on Facebook, “Excellence in all he did! Please pray for my dear friend Kenyetta Hickmon and her children during this unbelievable time of her life. Mike Hickmon was an exceptional husband, father, son, brother, and community leader. I had the pleasure of meeting this former stellar student and athlete my first year teaching at A. Maceo Smith High School in Dallas.”

Yaqub Talib Was Confused for His Brother When He Was Arrested in Dallas in 2014

In 2014, Yaqub Talib was arrested by the Dallas Police after a fight at a club. According to a police press release, he was accused of throwing bottles and physically fighting with other nightclub patrons while drunk. The initial press release mistankely identified Talib as his brother and stated that he played in the NFL for the Denver Broncos. Police said a the time:

He told officers that he played ball in the NFL and several of those with Mr. Yaqub Talib told officers that he played for the Denver Broncos. Officers attempted to diffuse the situation and instructed everyone to leave but Mr. Yaqub Talib continued the aggressive behavior and officers found him to be a danger to himself and others. He was placed under arrest for public intoxication. Mr. Yaqub Talib presented his Texas driver’s license as identification. Supervisors at the scene notified the Communications Section that an NFL player from the Denver Broncos had been arrested but the Communications supervisor did not understand the spelling of the name and said she would google the Broncos’ current roster for the spelling. A supervisor at communications confirmed the correct spelling of the Denver Broncos player as Aqib Talib from that roster and notified the command staff. Subsequent internal Dallas police emails used both Aqib and Yaqub and listed him as a Denver Broncos football player. The tweet with the incorrect information was sent, not in keeping with normal protocol, and listed the wrong brother as having been arrested.

Police later apologized to Aqib Talib, writing in a statement, “We regret that this incorrect information was sent and extend our apologies to Mr. Aqib Talib.” In 2015, both Yaqub and Aqib Talib were questioned at the scene of an aggravated assault at a club in Dallas, but charges were never filed, according to Sports Illustrated.

In 2007, Aqib Talib told the Topeka Capital-Journal about his brother, “My parents, they worked a lot and stuff, so my big brother was always kinda the one at the house, telling me what to do. He kept me out of a lot of trouble and kept my head on straight.”