Backstreet Boys Star Sends Message to Tom Brady, Buccaneers

It suffices to say that in losing 9-0 to rival New Orleans, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t “… Want It That Way.”

The defending champions are expecting to be “Larger Than Life” again, but a slew of injuries means the Bucs will have to “Roll With It.” After the Sunday, Dec. 19, debacle, Backstreet Boys singer and Bucs super fan Nick Carter tried to encourage quarterback Tom Brady and “Everybody.”

“In the words of the Backstreet Boys, ‘He’ll Be Back Alright,'” Carter tweeted.

Brady and the Bucs (10-4) look to show they’re “back” at Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 26. Panthers fans, meanwhile, arguably have wanted their 5-9 team to “Quit Playin’ Games” in a roller coaster season amid the return of quarterback Cam Newton.

“We gotta go out and play well. There’s no excuses,” Brady told the media on Dec. 23. “So we’ll work harder to get it right.”





It’s the first next step for the Bucs to gear up for the NFL’s big dance and make a west coast swing to Los Angeles for Super Bowl 56.

Same Lead, Different Supporting Cast for Bucs Offense

Brady had only two games with his original star-studded cast of Antonio Brown, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and Rob Gronkowski all together. Now, Brady has a vastly different crew, supported by backups.

Godwin tore his ACL on Dec. 19 and will miss the rest of the season. Evans will miss Sunday’s game at Carolina due to a hamstring injury per the Tampa Bay Times. Brown is just returning from an ankle injury and three-game suspension. Gronkowski has only been back five games after early-season injuries.

Receivers named Tyler Johnson, Scotty Miller, Justin Watson, and Cyril Grayson will need to make plays on Sunday. Watson could see his first action of the season after the Bucs activated him on Dec. 24 from the physically unable to perform list per Pro Football Talk. The Bucs also moved Grayson up from the practice squad on Christmas Day, Bunccaeers.com reported.

“I think it’s important. You’ve got to find different ways to win with different players, and different avenues,” Brady said on Dec. 23. “It’s not always the same thing that’s going to win all the time, so I always feel like there’s got to be some type of opportunities guys look for in moments like this, and you gotta because you’re challenged in different ways. It makes you think to think differently, and maybe some of those things can add to other aspects of what we’re trying to do offensively.”

Different Backfield Band For Bucs

Tampa Bay also comes into Sunday’s game with adjustments to the backfield as running back Leonard Fournette will miss the rest of the regular season due to a hamstring injury.

Ronald Jones II will shoulder the load after being the second back most of the season. Jones notably took the longest touchdown run in Bucs history 98 yards to the house last time at Carolina in 2020.

The Bucs won’t rely on that kind of encore from Jones. Ke’Shawn Vaughn could get carries, and the Bucs added big-name free agent Le’Veon Bell to the backfield on Dec. 22. Kenjon Barner also moved up from the practice squad on Christmas Day per Buccaneers.com.