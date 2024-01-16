Buccaneers Baker Mayfield Reaps Big Bonus Check in Eagles Win

There was much to celebrate for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, as the team ground out a remarkable playoff win over the teetering Philadelphia Eagles, the defending NFC champions. There was little expected from the Buccaneers this season, and at multiple points in the year, it looked like there would be little given. But quarterback Baker Mayfield completely changed the calculus for this franchise, and he will certainly reap the benefits. In fact, he will net a $250,000 bonus for the Bucs’ playoff win as part of the incentive package in his contract.

According to Spotrac, Mayfield had several hefty incentives in the one-year contract he signed, worth $4 million, in March of last year. He earned $500,000 for playing 66% of the team’s snaps, and $350,000 each for passing 75% and 85%. Those were doubled because of the Bucs’ playoff berth. He also earned $600,000 in incentives for passing yards and touchdowns.

Now, on top of that, thanks to the 32-9 blowout win over Philly in Tampa Bay on Monday, Mayfield will get another $250,000 check from the Buccaneers.

Baker Mayfield Earned His Bonus

While the Tampa Bay defense was the driving force behind the surprise result on Monday, Mayfield no doubt played his way to the bonus check he will be getting. Mayfield complete 22 of 36 passes, and threw for three touchdowns and no interceptions, helped graciously by poor tackling from the Eagles and terrific runs from both David Moore and Trey Palmer.

BAKER TO DAVID MOORE TOUCHDOWN LFG!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Wu81MgRzAG — 𝗗𝗝 (@DJBucsFan) January 16, 2024

Mayfield finished with 307 yards in the game, helping the Buccaneers get off to a fast start that allowed the team’s defense to apply consistent pressure to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia offense.

It marked the second career playoff win for Mayfield, and put an exclamation point on his turnaround season. Hard to believe that Mayfield was discarded by the Browns after the 2021 season, then released by the Panthers, of all teams, the following year. He was added by the Rams late in 2022, but was let go by L.A., too, in the offseason. Tampa is Mayfield’s fourth team in three years.

Big Payoff Could Come With Buccaneers Contract

While no one is going to complain about a six-figure payout, especially if it comes along with a playoff win, that will be a drop in an ever-growing bucket for Mayfield. Monday night will go a long way toward boosting the sizable contract Mayfield is likely to sign with the Buccaneers in the coming months. That deal is growing as Mayfield continues to show the Buccaneers he can be their starter for the foreseeable future.

Mayfield threw for 4,044 yards this season, with 29 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. He had already made a strong case for sticking in Tampa Bay. The playoff win just makes him all the more likely to cash in with the Buccaneers.

Spotrac projects his deal to be worth $16.4 million per year, with a four-year, $65 million contract predicted. That seems undervalued, though, given the way Mayfield closed the year and how he now played in the playoffs.

Mayfield, for his part, has made clear that he wants to stay in Tampa. That was the case when he was talking with NFL Network’s Rich Eisen this week. Eisen asked if he felt like Tampa was home. “I would hope for that,” Mayfield said. “But here’s the thing: I’ve allowed myself going into free agency to show people what I am capable of. It’s been a great place here and I’d love to be back.”