Baker Mayfield Drops Hint on Future With Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

quarterback Baker Mayfield could remain a subject of free agency rumors until he inks a new contract, but he showed which way he’s leaning on Wednesday.

Mayfield visited “The Rich Eisen Show” on site at the Super Bowl on Wednesday, a day after the Buccaneers made Liam Coen the new offensive coordinator. The former Los Angeles Rams assistant worked with Mayfield in December 2022 when they were both in Los Angeles, and Mayfield recommended him to the Buccaneers after Dave Canales left for the Carolina Panthers.

“The first step happened in Tampa hiring the OC, so I’m excited about that,” Mayfield told Eisen. “Someone I’m familiar with. Great guy.”

“Obviously, I think, a big factor in that was the same system that we ran last year, so guys don’t have to re-learn anything,” Mayfield added. “Terminology might be a little bit different, but same system, same scheme.”

“And so, just take the next steps from there, and then let my agent and those guys negotiate from there,” Mayfield continued. “I’m thankful for that place. They gave me an opportunity.”

“I would love to [stay put],” Mayfield concluded. “Just how they run things [and] how they operate, it allowed me to play free and just all about ball.”

Mayfield enjoyed a career year with the Buccaneers amid 4,044 yards passing and 28 touchdowns. He led the team to an NFC South title, a Divisional Round appearance, and he put icing on the cake with Pro Bowl offensive MVP honors.

Of course, a team could come along with a bigger offer than the Buccaneers in free agency. Mayfield could make around $27.1 million annually or a 4-year, $108.51 million deal per Spotrac.

Tampa Bay also needs to satisfy one more wish of Mayfield’s — re-sign Mike Evans. The star wide receiver will cost a lot amid a projected $23.8 million annually or 4-year, $95.34 million deal per Spotrac.

“If I’m back, I want Mike back,” Mayfield said on January 21.

Mayfield at the very least likes living in Florida, which might not hurt if the right pay doesn’t come along and/or Evans doesn’t remain a Buccaneer.

“How can you not love it?,” Mayfield told Eisen. “Good weather. Didn’t know anything about it going into it, but we’ve settled in there.”

Baker Mayfield Will Bring Tristan Wirfs, OL on Vacation

Mayfield’s upcoming off-field plans might a be tell on what direction he will go come March.

“After the Super Bowl, going to take a little vacation [in the Bahamas,” Mayfield said. “Take a couple of the big boys [offensive linemen] down there, relax a little bit.”

Company on the trip includes Buccaneers Pro Bowl offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. The two became good friends during the 2023 season.

“We’ve become very close very quickly,” Mayfield said.

Baker Mayfield Has One Big Adjustment Coming Soon

Month nine of being a dad will bring a drastic change for Mayfield when his daughter’s born on April 2.

“Wife’s eight months pregnant,” Mayfield said. “Going to have a little girl. I am so screwed … to be wrapped around her finger.”

Eisen acknowledged “being a girl dad is the greatest thing” and, which Mayfield replied “yeah” to. The baby is due on April 2.

“At first, we were both hoping for a boy. Now, we’re really, really excited,” Mayfield added. “One more vacation after the Super Bowl and then it’s off limits after that.”