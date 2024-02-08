Buccaneers Insider Shoots Down Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans Rumor

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers social media post signaled a false start on the futures of quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans.

The Buccaneers social media video on Thursday with the caption “to be continued” featured Mayfield and Evans, and that had fans hopeful of new contracts coming for both stars. ESPN Buccaneers insider Jenna Laine then dropped the bad news.

“Just to clarify since I’ve seen some folks commenting…no new deals for Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield at this time,” Laine wrote on “X”, formerly Twitter, on Thursday. “That’s not what this is.”

Just to clarify since I’ve seen some folks commenting…no new deals for Mike Evans and Baker Mayfield at this time. That’s not what this is. https://t.co/0SKX2qBqiy — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 8, 2024

Mayfield and Evans could both become free agents in March, and both will command large contracts. Spotrac projects Mayfield for $27.1 million annually and Evans for $23.8 million annually.

The Buccaneers only have $32.87 million in salary cap space to work with, and Mayfield and Evans are only two players to consider. Tampa Bay also has linebacker Lavonte David and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. as priorities to re-sign.

Baker Mayfield: ‘We Want to Get the Band Back Together’

Mayfield talked on Thursday like it was 2021 for the Buccaneers when the team brought back all 22 starters because he sees something special in Tampa.

“Obviously, we want to get the band back together,” Mayfield told NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano and Daniel Jeremiah at the Super Bowl festivities.

Mayfield said that in reference to returning with Evans, but the quarterback noted that he will evaluate things in free agency. However, it could turn up a similar result because he saw a winning organization in the Buccaneers.

“Obviously, Tampa’s got … the upper hand because I’ve seen it firsthand, so for me, just evaluating that. Understanding where I’m headed in life right now. … I want to win, and that’s really important to me to be able to have a chance to win Super Bowls,” Mayfield said.

Mike Evans ‘Deserves to be a Buccaneers for Life’

Evans may face a bigger obstacle to returning to the Buccaneers than Mayfield. The receiver’s agent demanded a Week 1 deadline with the Buccaneers for contract negotiations in 2023, which didn’t get met.

That said, Mayfield has been vocal about the Buccaneers keeping Evans. The duo connected on 79 completions for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023.

“So we’ve both voiced our opinions that we want to be together, but it’s got to be the right way,” Mayfield said. “Mike deserves to be a Buccaneer for life. He’s done so much for that community, so much for the franchise. He’s put his time in. I can’t say enough about the guy as a player, and just as a guy in general.”

Mayfield knows well he will be hard-pressed to find another receiver of Evans’ caliber. Evans has performed at a high level in every year of his 10-year career.

“I understand where Mike is in his career,” Mayfield said. “… He’s a huge target. The guy has done it so consistently, 10 years in a row with 1,000 (receiving) yards. Very few people can ever say that.”