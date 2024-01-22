Baker Mayfield Strong Sends Message on Mike Evans After Loss vs. Lions

For the moment, a last-minute interception will overshadow a stellar day by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans.

Mayfield threw for 349 yards and three touchdowns, and Evans caught eight passes for 147 and a touchdown in a 31-23 Divisional Round loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Afterward, Mayfield told reporters that Evans “hasn’t regressed at all” as the two could face free agency in March.

Both contracts expire then, and Mayfield made it very clear what he wants. However, there’s just one caveat for Mayfield to return in 2024.

“If I’m back, I want Mike back,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield ➡️ Evans We have a one possession game in Detroit! 👀 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/7iIusRXIaY — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 21, 2024

“He makes my life easy,” Mayfield previously said. “He did all year. He did it today, over and over. To get everybody back, there have to be sacrifices made. This team’s about winning. We have a group of guys who are all about that. ”

Evans, who has a five-year, $82.5 million deal, looks like the taller order in some ways because his agent set a Week 1 deadline for contract negotiations, which the Buccaneers didn’t meet. Spotrac projects Evans to command $23.8 million annually or a four-year, $95.3 million deal.

Mayfield, who arrived on a one-year, $4 million deal last year, will cost the Buccaneers much more to re-sign. He could command $27.1 million annually or a four-year, $108.51 million deal per Spotrac’s projection.

Tampa Bay has $48.7 million in salary cap space to work with, based on Spotrac’s numbers, but the Buccaneers have numerous priorities in free agency. Pending free agents also include safety Antoine Winfield Jr., linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White, and defensive end Will Gholston — all members of the 2020 Super Bowl team.

The Buccaneers kept their winning ways in the first year after Tom Brady due in part to so many veterans from that championship squad. For Mayfield, that attracted him to Tampa Bay after Brady’s retirement.

“I love this group. I’ve said that all year and it’s authentic,” Mayfield said.

Baker Mayfield Makes Blunt Admission About Last Interception

Mayfield had a golden opportunity to lead a game-tying drive with 1:59 left in the game, but his comeback attempt lasted only two plays. Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes made the pick and sent his team to the NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

“It sucks. I feel like my heart just got ripped out,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield previously led a last-minute 92-yard drive at the end of the first half to tie the game at 10-10 when he connected with tight end Cade Otton on a two-yard touchdown. Otton was the target on the last Mayfield pass for the game when Barnes made the pick.

Clock Strikes Midnight in Motown

The loss ended a Cinderella season for Mayfield and the Buccaneers. Both Mayfield and the Buccaneers came into the season with low expectations from the national media but found a way to surprise everyone.

The Buccaneers finished above .500 and won the NFC South title for at third-straight season despite the loss of Brady to retirement. Mayfield restored his NFL career amid 4,044 yards passing and 28 touchdowns after bouncing around four teams the year before.