Baker Mayfield Sounds Off on Todd Bowles

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ season in the books, potential changes await, but one won’t occur on the sidelines.

That’s head coach Todd Bowles, who led the Buccaneers to a winning season, third-straight NFC South crown, and a Divisional Round appearance. Bowles had been on the hot seat for much of the season amid the Buccaneers’ 4-7 start and four-game midseason slide.

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield touted Bowles after the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. It concluded a season that turned out vastly better than the national media predicted for the Buccaneers.

“Unbelievable guy,” Mayfield told reporters. “People say whatever they want on the outside, but that guy’s even-keeled. … He’s got some jabs that he throws in, really witty guy, fiery passion. He doesn’t wear it on his sleeves like I do. But I respect him. He’s a great guy and I enjoyed working with him.”

Bowles took a chance on Mayfield in 2023 after the veteran quarterback bounced around three teams in 2022. That included the Carolina Panthers cutting Mayfield late in the season that year.

“Through all the [expletive] that I’ve been through, I leaned on a lot of people here. I learned I could do that,” Mayfield said. “I’ve had a lot of people that helped me out throughout the year and just made it special. So, you go through stuff — where I was at in my life, not just football — and this place helped me out, so I’m thankful.”

Career Year Will Lead to Big Contract for Baker Mayfield

Mayfield turned in a career year with a 64.3% completion rate, 4,044 yards passing, 28 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 94.6 quarterback rating. It will likely lead to a massive contract with the Buccaneers or somewhere else after his one-year, $4 million contract expires.

Spotrac projects $27.1 million annually for Mayfield or the equivalent of a four-year, $108.51 million deal. A former No. 1 pick by the Cleveland Browns in 2018, Mayfield lived up to his previous lofty expectations this season, and he could earn the biggest contract of his career because of it.

His rookie contract in Cleveland was $43.54 million over five seasons, but the Browns traded him in 2022 to the Panthers. He earned $22.32 million as a rookie but never more than $10.5 million in a season after that.

Baker Mayfield Wants to Return to Tampa

While Mayfield awaits a big contract, he has been clear on his desire to return to Tampa.

“I love this group,” Mayfield said. “I said that all year, and that’s authentic. I mean that. So it would mean a lot for me to be back and for one or two pieces to get brought back and keep this together.”

“To get into Year Two in the system, you can make huge strides, and so I would love that,” Mayfield added. “Obviously, who knows how it’s going to play out, but I can’t say enough about this organization, the opportunity they gave me this year, so just thankful.”

Buccaneers Have Loads of Work Before Free Agency

The Buccaneers have lots of work to do in the meantime on keeping most of this roster intact. That includes re-signing Mike Evans, Antonie Winfield Jr., Lavonte David, and Will Gholston for starters.

Mayfield already made no bones about one of the players the Buccaneers must re-sign, his favorite target on offense. Evans led all receivers with 79 catches for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“So if I’m back, I want Mike back,” Mayfield said.