Barrett Could Still Re-Sign With Buccaneers

On February 27, the reports came out that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Shaq Barrett. While that remains the case, there’s still a possibility that Barrett could re-sign with the Buccaneers.

According to Matthew Hewitt in a recent tweet, “Barrett is open to re-signing with the Buccaneers under the right circumstances. Shaq Barrett and his family are hoping to re-sign in Tampa.”

Barrett was set to be released ahead of a whopping $15.04 million option bonus owed to him in March. The Buccaneers were clearly opting to save some money, at the cost of losing the two-time Pro Bowl selection.

Barrett’s numbers are impressive to say the least, boasting 45 sacks since signing with the Buccaneers in 2019. He also played a pivotal role in the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

The Buccaneers Have ‘Become Family’

It’s no mystery that the Barrett Family loves Tampa Bay. Jordanna Barrett had nothing but great things to say about the team after the announcement of her husband’s release took to the internet.

“The community we have here, is incredible,” Jordanna Barrett said via Greg Auman on X. “We’ve never felt so loved and valued. Thank you to the Bucs, who undoubtedly have become family. Through the hardest year of our lives, the love and support they gave us is unmatched! And we are forever thankful!”

Jason Licht: “We’re Always Going to Leave the Door Open”

The ties between the Barretts and the Buccaneers organization aren’t one-sided by any means. Right after the news of the Bucs releasing Barrett surfaced, General Manager Jason Licht said in an interview at the February 27 NFL Combine that “Barrett had to calm him down” when he made that phone call, according to Pewter Report on X.

“He talked about how much the organization has done for him and meant to him, when actually, it should’ve been the other way around.”

Licht went on further to say how incredible of a person and tremendous of a player he is. “Jordanna, the whole family, they’ll always be Bucs and we’re always going to leave the door open for Shaq.”

On February 27th, Head Coach Todd Bowles talked about the difficulty of releasing a player like Barrett on Good Morning Football. Bowles stated, “These tough decisions have to be made for us to move on. He understands that, and we understand that. And who knows, we’ll see what happens down the line.”

Only time will tell whether or not Barrett decides to come back to Tampa. For now, the Buccaneers have plenty to worry about.

Bucs have decisions to make

Nearly $49 million under the recently announced total of $255.4 million for the team, the task is very high for the Buccaneers to bring back all the players that they want. The front office remains hopeful, however.

Mike Evans, Baker Mayfield, Lavonte David, Devin White and Antoine Winfield Jr. are only five out of the eighteen potential unrestricted Free Agents. It’s a very tall order for the Buccaneers’ front office and it could be a historical off-season for the Buccaneers, should they pull it off, so much so that according to Licht, “they should be throwing another Boat Parade.”