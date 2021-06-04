Bucs Coaches Compare Kyle Trask to Former No. 1 Draft Pick

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians already developed a high regard for rookie quarterback Kyle Trask, but it went to another level this week.

Arians compared Trask’s cerebral approach to the game as similar to that of prized 2012 top draft pick Andrew Luck, who Arians coached in Indianapolis that year. Luck went to four Pro Bowls in five full seasons of play before a stunning early retirement in 2019.

“Mentally-wise, (Trask) is not far behind what Andrew did in the same offense, and what Andrew did that year is unbelievable,” Arians said per Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “I’m not saying he’s Andrew Luck, but mentally he’s still really sharp.”

Arians isn’t alone in that view. Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen sees it in Trask, too. Christensen coached Luck in Indianapolis for four seasons.

“I think probably the last time I probably had a guy like him (Trask) was Luck in his rookie year,” Christensen said per Buccaneers.com’s Scott Smith.

Luck produced a big rookie season with 4,374 yards and 23 touchdowns as he led the Colts to an 11-5 record and made the Pro Bowl. Trask, of course, doesn’t have to take the reins as Luck did but can learn from Bucs quarterback Tom Brady for several seasons instead. Arians also made it clear that Trask, a second-round draft pick, doesn’t have the same talent level as Luck but likes how he’s handled what’s been thrown at him during OTAs.

“It’s not easy when you’re going against our defense,” Arians said per NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “He is seeing a multitude of blitzes and coverages, so I’m really impressed. Having worked with guys for the first time in this offense, he’s at the top of the list as far as the learning curve, and he’s throwing the football really well.”

As Knight noted on Twitter, Trask made quality throws at Tuesday’s OTAs. Knight highlighted Trask’s completion to Jaydon Mickens.

Christensen Relishes Rookies

Christensen is having fun coaching the Bucs’ newest signal-caller.

“Now Trask, that energizes me,” Christensen said per Smith. “You see a guy like Trask who wants to be good, and now I feel like we’re starting again.”

The longtime quarterbacks coach likes working with rookies whether a generational talent in Luck or a second-rounder in Trask.

“That was one of the most fun years there was because you come in with just kind of a clean slate and you start rolling. It’s really, really been fun,” Christensen said per Smith.

Byron Leftwich Confident in Trask

Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich also likes Trask’s progress through rookie minicamp and the first two OTAs.

“He’s been getting better every day and he’s a smart kid that knows what he’s doing. He’s just got to get repetitions,” Leftwich said per Knight.

Leftwich knows the opposite of rookie success compared to Luck’s, having worked with former first round pick Josh Rosen in 2018 at Arizona. Rosen lasted a season in Arizona before brief stints with Miami, the Bucs, and now the San Francisco 49ers.

For Trask, Leftwich likes the leadership the former Florida quarterback has shown.

“He does a lot of good stuff right now to be this early. He sees the field well, and he’s able to command the huddle. So he’s had a good start since he’s been here. Hopefully, we can keep it up,” Leftwich said per Sports Illustrated’s All Bucs.