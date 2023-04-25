Buccaneers Make $18 Million Move With 2-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are making an $18 million move with a key player.

As reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Monday, April 24, the Buccaneers are exercising the $18.2 million fifth-year option on offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs’ contract. The move ensures that Wirfs will be with Tampa Bay through the 2024 season.

“The Bucs have officially picked up the fifth-year option for OL Tristan Wirfs, source said,” said Rapoport.

Since entering the NFL in 2020, the 24-year-old Wirfs has established himself as one of the top tackles in the game. The former first-round draft pick has a First-Team All-Pro selection (2021), a Second-Team All-Pro selection (2022) and two Pro Bowl selections to his name.

According to Pro Football Focus, Wirfs posted an 83.8 offensive grade last season, ranking seventh among all tackles. During the 2021 season, Wirfs posted an 84.6 offensive grade, ranking sixth in the NFL among all players at his position. During the season prior — his rookie season — Wirfs posted an 81.8 offensive grade, ranking 12th among all tackles.

While Wirfs’ $18.2 million option will make him the 17th-highest paid offensive tackle during the 2024 season, his $5.1 million cap hit for the 2023 season makes him just the 42nd-highest paid tackle this year.

Following the release of longtime veteran tackle Donovan Smith, the Buccaneers could be looking to move Wirfs from the right side to the left side, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted back in March.

“The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have discussed the possibility of moving All-Pro right tackle Tristan Wirfs to the left side,” wrote Fowler on March 5. “Wirfs would have to be comfortable with that, but the early belief is he’ll be open to the possibility.”

Over the course of his first two seasons, Wirfs played in every game and didn’t miss a single snap. Wirfs did miss four games during the 2022 season, but he played in every offensive snap during the 13 games he started. Through three seasons, Wirfs has allowed just five sacks.

With the Buccaneers entering a reloading year following the retirement of Tom Brady, Wirf’s consistency will be relied upon as Tampa Bay lines up a new quarterback under center for the 2023 season. Either veteran journeyman Baker Mayfield or former second-round draft pick Kyle Trask projects to be the Buccaneers’ starting quarterback this season.