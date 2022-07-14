Buccaneers Acquire Tom Brady’s Successor in Blockbuster Trade Proposal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be looking at their next franchise quarterback.

As part of a bold prediction list compiled by Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay, one of his predictions sees the Buccaneers acquire San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in exchange for a third-round draft pick.

Kay argues that the Buccaneers’ need for a franchise quarterback in the aftermath of the Tom Brady era could lead to this potential deal in the near future.

“Having a replacement like Garoppolo—whom the New England Patriots drafted as a potential heir to Brady in 2014—on the roster would make for a much smoother transition than the one that Bucs nearly had to undertake this offseason,” says Kay. “With the Baker Mayfield trade helping set the market, the Buccaneers—who have $12.5 million in cap space but could get some relief if San Francisco takes on some of Garoppolo’s $24.2 million base salary—would likely only need to give up a Day 2 draft pick for him.”

How the Bucs Could Acquire Garoppolo

There is little doubt that the Buccaneers could use the 30-year-old Garoppolo — a proven winner with a 33-14 career record — as soon as the 2023 season following Brady’s potential retirement. The big elephant in the room is Garoppolo’s current contract, which calls for him to earn over $24 million this season.

With the Buccaneers lacking the salary cap space to make a trade for Garoppolo, San Francisco would have to absorb a large portion of their former starter’s cap hit. The Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers pulled off a similar deal for disgruntled quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield was scheduled to earn $18.9 million in 2022, but the Browns and Panthers worked out a deal that will see the former pay him $10.5 million, the Panthers paying him $5 million and Mayfield giving up the remainder of his salary.

Considering the Buccaneers would represent a situation where they’re ready to contend immediately, Garoppolo could concede several million for the opportunity to win a Super Bowl. It’s worth mentioning that Garoppolo is coming from a situation where he’s accustomed to contending, having led the Niners to Super Bowl LIV and an NFC Championship Game at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

This all comes down to money and whether or not the Bucs could acquire Jimmy G at a bargain rate. If Tampa Bay is unable to acquire the veteran quarterback at such a rate, the Bucs will not make a play for him.

Buccaneers Have Yet to Show Interest in Jimmy G Trade

While the idea of the Buccaneers starting Garoppolo in the immediate aftermath of Brady’s retirement may seem like a swell idea, Tampa Bay hasn’t shown any interest — so far.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Garoppolo’s agent, Don Yee, says he has yet to speak to the Bucs regarding a trade for Garoppolo.

I asked #49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's agent, Don Yee, about Garoppolo's shoulder, the status of trade talks and a radio host's recent comments that the #Bucs had reached out about acquiring Jimmy G as the heir apparent (again) to Tom Brady.

Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times was even more blunt in his report, saying there’s “not a chance.”

Um. Not a chance fellas. As one Bucs coach told me, "If (Garoppolo) could throw a deep ball, he would've won two Super Bowls already."

It’s the clear the Bucs are in no immediate urgency to acquire Garoppolo. But if there’s an appealing deal to be made — such as acquiring him at a bargain salary for a third-round draft pick — Tampa Bay should seriously reconsider their stance on possibly acquiring Brady’s former teammate.