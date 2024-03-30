Buccaneers Announce Dates for Offseason Program

The offseason doesn’t last very long in the NFL and it’s almost time for teams to get back to work, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers announced the official start date for their offseason workout program on March 29 on the team’s official website, with workouts scheduled to begin on April 15.

NFL teams are allowed a maximum of nine weeks for a voluntary offseason program that’s broken up into three phases except for teams with a new head coach. Those teams are permitted to start two weeks early — seven teams will have new head coaches in place in 2024.

The earliest start dates for offseason workouts are for the Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders, who all begin on April 2.

Breaking Down the Three Phases of Offseason Workouts

The first two weeks of the offseason program — Phase One — are limited to meetings, strength and conditioning and injury rehab. Phase Two of the offseason program lasts three weeks and allows for on-field coaching but no live contact. Offenses and defenses aren’t allowed to practice against each other in this phase.

The final phase is most commonly known as “OTAs” for organized team activities. Teams are permitted up to 10 OTAs which allow for offense vs. defense drills and conclude with a three-day minicamp which is the only part of the offseason program veterans are required to attend.

The Buccaneers have nine OTAs scheduled from May 21-June 6 split up into three parts — May 21-23, May 28-30 and June 4-6. Tampa Bay’s mandatory minicamp will run from June 11-13.

Players return for workouts just ahead of the 2024 NFL draft on April 25-27 in Detroit, where the Buccaneers hold the No. 26 pick in the first round.

Following the draft, teams are allowed to hold a rookie development program for up to seven weeks beginning May 13 and includes a rookie minicamp on one of the first two weekends following the draft.

Buccaneers Will Welcome New Faces for OTAs

Along with the rookies, the Buccaneers will welcome some other new faces this offseason, with five free-agent signings and a slew of new coaches.

Tampa Bay brings back safety Jordan Whitehead, who played for the team from 2018 to 2021, along with cornerback Tavierre Thomas, offensive guard Ben Bredeson, offensive guard Sua Opeta and cornerback Bryce Hall.

Seven new coaches also join the Buccaneers, led by offensive coordinator Liam Coen and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

The other five new coaches are all on the offensive side of the ball; tight ends coach Justin Peelle, offensive line coach Kevin Barberry, wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon, assistant offensive line coach Brian Picucci and passing game coordinator Josh Grizzard.

Coen was the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 when current Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield went 2-3 in five games with the Rams. After leading the Buccaneers to a 9-8 record and the NFC South title in 2023, Tampa Bay signed Mayfield to a three-year, $100 million contract.

“The opportunity to be around (Mayfield) potentially every day, to coach a guy that’s as competitive as he is, that has that moxie, I mean, that’s fun,” Coen said in his introductory press conference on Feb. 6. “You can’t coach that, when a guy has that ability, and the ability to communicate with others, that’s something that I really wanted to be around, and was very intriguing for us.”