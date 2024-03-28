Buccaneers Predicted to Land 27-TD QB as Baker Mayfield’s Eventual ‘Successor’

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be an ideal landing spot for a project at quarterback.

The Buccaneers have their franchise quarterback, Baker Mayfield, locked in after signing him to a three-year deal worth as much as $115 million. The move ensures that Mayfield will have the opportunity to lead the franchise this season — and likely for the duration of his contract — back into the playoffs after a surprising 2023 season that saw him lead the Buccaneers to a division title and playoff win.

However, they could take a “risk” on a highly touted quarterback from college in Florida State’s Jordan Travis. As proposed by Josh Hill of FanSided’s The Pewter Plank, he predicts Tampa Bay to select Travis in the fourth round with the No. 125 pick.

Hill argues that selecting Travis — who was a Heisman Trophy candidate before suffering a gruesome ankle injury towards the end of the 2023 regular season — would give the Buccaneers a “succession plan” for Mayfield and right the wrong of selecting Kyle Trask years prior.

“Baker Mayfield signed a $100 million deal to be Tampa Bay’s quarterback for the next three seasons, but what happens after that? Taking Jordan Travis here might give the Bucs its succession plan for Mayfield and right the wrong of drafting Kyle Trask to be that guy for Tom Brady,” writes Hill.

Why Jordan Travis Could Be Insurance Plan for Baker Mayfield

Hill further explains that while Mayfield is embedded as the franchise quarterback at the current moment, Travis could be in “prime” position to take over if the former proves to be a one-year mirage or leaves after a few years.

“It’s almost a perfect situation. Travis is coming back from a devastating leg injury and wouldn’t have the pressure of needing to start right away,” writes Hill. “He’d learn behind Baker, become deeply embedded within the Bucs offense, and be in a prime position to take over if Mayfield either takes a turn for the worse or leaves in a few years.”

Jordan Travis Was Heisman Trophy Candidate Prior to Injury

The 23-year-old Travis had led the Florida State Seminoles to an undefeated record prior to his injury, going 11-0 while putting them in prime position to make it into the College Football Playoff. Travis threw for 20 touchdowns against two interceptions along with posting seven rushing touchdowns.

Despite missing the final two games of the season — the regular season finale and the ACC Championship Game — Travis still finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

Due to his ankle injury, Travis isn’t expected to be selected in the draft until the later rounds. However, he’s expected to be cleared fully by the time the draft rolls around.

As Pro Football Focus writes in their scouting report of Travis, they project the former Heisman Trophy candidate to be selected on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL draft — which lines up with Hill’s projection of Travis being selected in the fourth round.

“Travis is a good athlete, a tough competitor and a QB who has great intangibles for out-of-structure plays. His follow-through fundamentals are a mess, likely due to him needing more power on most throws, which leads to inconsistencies. He is a developmental quarterback who will be a fan favorite no matter where he goes (likely on Day 3).”

Considering Travis isn’t projected to go until the later rounds and when factoring in Trask has been a complete bust after being selected with a second-round pick back in 2021, the Buccaneers could hit a huge potential home run by selecting Travis with a mid-to-late round draft pick.