Bucs’ Bruce Arians Dishes on Tom Brady’s Availability vs. Eagles

Tom Brady‘s right thumb injury may have Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans worried about his status for the team’s next game, but Bruce Arians is not.

According to the Buccaneers head coach, Brady should be OK for Tampa Bay’s game on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Via Rick Stroud of The Tampa Bay Times:

Arians said he thinks Tom Brady (thumb) will be ok for Thursday. May have been limited had they actually practiced today fully. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 11, 2021

The Buccaneers did not engage in a full practice today; they actually went through walkthroughs. As Arians notes, Brady might have been limited had Tampa Bay engaged in a full practice.

Brady’s Thumb Injury vs. Dolphins

Brady captured some headlines following Tampa Bay’s victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 10. During the game, the 44-year-old quarterback was seen with ice wrapped around his right hand. Following the game, he showed up to the press conference with a wrap around his hand.

The veteran quarterback played the majority of the game with the injury — but it didn’t appear to slow him down at any point. In fact, Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns. It’s the first time that he’s accomplished that feat during his 22-year NFL career.

Brady had no problem showing off the injury during the postgame media availability.

“In my younger days, I probably would have never showed you guys,” Brady said. “I’d probably try to keep it a secret. But, I think, at my old age, I don’t care so much. It’s just kind of a football injury, so I’ll do my best to get ready for this game — we’ll see what happens.”

It’s normally a challenge to play a Thursday night game following a Sunday game due to the short turnaround. The challenge becomes even greater with Brady’s current injury.

The Bucs quarterback spoke of the short turnaround against an Eagles squad coming off of a comeback victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 5.

“We have a short week — a quick turnaround. Last year, we didn’t do very well on a short week,” Brady said. “We’ve gotta put a lot into this coming game. [We’re] playing against a good football team in Philly that’s done some good things.

“It’s a challenge. But they have the same challenge, too,” Brady said. “Get a lot of hydration, get a lot of treatment, get a good night sleep and then be ready for the week.”

Buccaneers Receive More Injury News

While the Buccaneers won’t have to worry about Brady’s status on Thursday against the Eagles, they’re still a banged-up bunch.

As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday, October 11, David’s ankle injury will sideline him for some time. David will miss at least Thursday’s contest and will be considered week-to-week after that.

Meanwhile, Jason Pierre-Paul returned to the Bucs’ lineup in Week 5 after missing two games due to a shoulder injury. However, it’s not just the shoulder injury that Pierre-Paul has to worry about — he also has to concern himself with a fractured finger on his right hand.

The 32-year-linebacker confirmed the injury during a Zoom call on Monday, October 11.

Via Stroud:

#Bucs OLB Jason Pierre-Paul says he has a fractured finger on his right hand that split "into two pieces" and added there's not much left of it to begin with. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 11, 2021

Pierre-Paul had “limited participation” during Tampa Bay’s walkthrough on Monday.

It remains to be seen how his newest injury affects his playing status for Thursday.