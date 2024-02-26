Buccaneers Could Sign Projected $90 Million Wide Receiver

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be an ideal landing spot for one of the top wide receivers on the free agency market.

As CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell writes, he considers the Buccaneers to be one of the three “best” team fits for Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman. Pittman will enter free agency for the first time in his career and he’s doing so after the best season of his career. The 26-year-old is coming off of a career-best 109-catch campaign during the 2023 season.

Podell argues that Pittman — who is similar in size to the 6-foot-5, 231-pound Mike Evans — could make as a good replacement if Evans signs elsewhere.

“The big-bodied target (6-foot-4, 223 pounds) is certainly critical to the Colts’ development of quarterback Anthony Richardson,” writes Podell. “However, if he isn’t franchise-tagged and hits the open market, he’ll have plenty of suitors. The division-rival Houston Texans could use a strong third receiver to go along with Nico Collins and Tank Dell, and they enter the offseason with over $50 million in cap space. Pittman would also make sense as a replacement for the player ahead of him on this list in Tampa Bay as well.”

Why Michael Pittman Could Make Sense for Buccaneers

Podell also projects Pittman to sign a four-year, $90.9 million contract worth $22.7 million on average. That would make Pittman the ninth-highest paid receiver in the league in terms of average annual value.

Pittman ranked fifth in the NFL in receptions last season and also posted 1,152 receiving yards. According to Pro Football Focus, Pittman posted a 77.7 offensive grade and 80.0 receiving grade last season to rank as one of the top-graded starting receivers. Pittman ranked 28th in offensive grade and 21st in receiving grade among all receivers.

By comparison, Evans posted slightly better grades with an 81.5 offensive grade and 83.0 receiving grade last season.

Why Buccaneers’ First Option is To Re-Sign Mike Evans

Meanwhile, Podell projects Evans — who is ranked as the second-best free agent wide receiver ahead of Pittman at No. 3 — to sign a slightly higher four-year, $95.3 million deal worth $23.8 million on average. That would make Evans the eighth-highest paid receiver in the NFL in terms of average annual value.

The Buccaneers’ first option is to obviously re-sign Evans. The veteran receiver is coming off a resurgent year following the retirement of Tom Brady. With Baker Mayfield throwing him the ball, Evans grabbed 79 balls for 1,255 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. Evans led the league in touchdowns for the first time in his career and ranked ninth in receiving yards.

However, Evans will have no shortage of suitors in free agency. In fact, Podell mentions the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Carolina Panthers — who hired Evans’ former offensive coordinator, Dave Canales, to be their new head coach — as “best” fits for Evans.

And while Evans is obviously a more productive and proven receiver than Pittman, the latter is four years younger and has yet to hit his prime. One could argue that Evans’ production will only slip moving forward as he enters his age-31 season.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Sunday, February 25 that the Buccaneers intend to bring back Evans in a “major way.”

Via Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker: