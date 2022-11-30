Buccaneers Could Make ‘Desperate Push’ for Polarizing Free Agent

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could emerge as a dark horse destination for a three-time Pro Bowler.

As Heavy’s Matt Lombardo noted in his column regarding where Odell Beckham Jr. will land, many believe the veteran receiver will end up with the Dallas Cowboys. However, there is one AFC coach who believes the Buccaneers could make a “desperate push” for the coveted free agent.

Although he ultimately predicts that Beckham will land with the New York Giants, he also forecasts Tampa Bay as a possible suitor.

“John Mara wants the story of bringing him back and having success,” says the anonymous coach. “Dallas may not need him. I could see Green Bay or even Tampa making a desperate push. Coming off his injury, he may give a team less than people expect. He can probably still has straight-line speed, but the change of direction and suddenness with cutting will be poor.”

Why Buccaneers Are Unlikely Destination for OBJ

Beckham has scheduled meetings with the Cowboys, Giants and Buffalo Bills. Those aforementioned teams appear to be the favorites to land Beckham, with the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs having previously been mentioned as possible destinations for the 30-year-old receiver.

However, Tampa Bay hasn’t been mentioned as a possible destination for the coveted free agent in weeks. A lot of that may have to do with the fact that the Buccaneers are currently sporting a 5-6 record and have struggled for much of the season. Furthermore, Tampa Bay has an absolutely loaded depth chart at wide receiver with veterans Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones and Russell Gage occupying the top four spots.

There basically isn’t enough room for Beckham on the Buccaneers’ roster considering he’s likely seeking a sizable role on whichever team he lands.

Buccaneers Previously Linked to Beckham in October

Bills linebacker Von Miller had previously revealed that Beckham planned to visit the Buccaneers back in early October.

Via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN:

“Von Miller said that he talks to Odell Beckham Jr. every week and that he’s sure the WR could see himself fitting in with the Bills,” said Getzenberg. “Miller said OBJ ‘is going on tour now. He’s going to Giants practice facility, and the Saints, Tampa, and all that stuff, which you should.'”

However, there has been no confirmed report since Miller’s comments that Beckham did visit the Buccaneers.

Beckham previously revealed back in October of 2019 that he previously wanted to play with Brady and for head coach Bill Belichick as members of the New England Patriots.

“Two, three years ago there was a whole speculation and all that was going on and I was willing and ready to go over there at any point in time,” he told reporters. “That was always a dream of mine to play for Tom Brady—Tom Brady and [Bill] Belichick.”

While the idea of Beckham signing with Tampa Bay to play with Tom Brady would be an amazing storyline, it’s unlikely to happen. Beckham signing with the Cowboys — where he’d immediately step in as the No. 2 receiver on a Super Bowl favorite — or signing with the Giants to play for his former team are better options than signing with the Buccaneers.