Buccaneers Considered a Favorite to Sign 29-TD Champion QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are considered one of the favorites to sign a Super Bowl champion quarterback.

Shortly following the news that the Denver Broncos would release Russell Wilson once the free agency period begins on March 13, Draft Kings Sportsbook released their betting odds on Wilson’s next destination. According to Draft Kings, the Buccaneers have +2000 odds of landing the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback, tied for the sixth-best odds of any team along with the Washington Commanders.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have the best odds at -200, while the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings have the best odds right after.

Why Buccaneers Could Target Russell Wilson

The odds make sense because Wilson would become one of the Buccaneers’ Plan B options if they don’t re-sign Baker Mayfield. The Buccaneers and Mayfield would like to run it back for another season, but they have yet to agree on a new deal. According to a report from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, both sides are working hard to strike a deal.

“When I last checked in with sources, Mayfield and the Bucs were working hard to strike a deal, especially after they locked up WR Mike Evans,” wrote Russini on Wednesday, March 6.

While both sides look to get a deal done to bring back Mayfield after he led them to a surprising division title and playoff berth, one report indicates they’re “not close” on a new contract.

Via Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report:

“Both sides are still not close to agreeing to terms on a contract extension,” writes Reynolds. “Pewter Report has spoken with multiple sources recently and while there has been some progress since talks began in earnest at the NFL Scouting Combine last week, the Bucs and Mayfield’s camp were very far apart to begin with. How far? Nearly $20 million apart.”

As Reynolds notes, the Buccaneers were offering a deal more in the $25 million per year range, while the Mayfield camp began with $44 million a year as a starting point.

Why It’s Financially Beneficial to Sign Russell Wilson

There are a number of quarterback options in free agency if the Buccaneers strike out on Mayfield, but Wilson is among the most intriguing. Veterans such as Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannehill will also hit the market, but Cousins has frequently been linked to the Atlanta Falcons if he doesn’t re-sign with the Minnesota Vikings. Furthermore, Tannehill is coming off of an ineffective season — 78.5 passer rating, his lowest since his rookie season — after being benched for rookie quarterback Will Levis.

Meanwhile, Wilson is coming off of a statistically efficient season that saw him total 29 touchdowns (26 passing, three rushing) along with a 98.0 passer rating, 66.4% completion rate and a 5.8% touchdown rate. That’s not even mentioning how he led four fourth quarter comebacks and game-winning drives. His number of comebacks led the NFL and his number of game-winning drives ranked second in the league.

Wilson ranked third in touchdown rate and his passer rating ranked eighth in the NFL. By comparison, Wilson’s numbers are actually eerily similar to Mayfield’s, with the Buccaneers quarterback posting a 4.9% touchdown rate and 94.6 passer rating last season.

What also makes a major difference is this — Wilson is willing to sign for the veteran’s minimum because the Broncos will owe him $39 million for the 2024 season. The veteran’s minimum is $1.2 million and Wilson will likely be willing to sign such a deal with another team. That immediately gives Wilson a leg up on his fellow free agent quarterbacks.

The Buccaneers will obviously aim to re-sign Mayfield. But if talks fall apart, don’t be surprised if Tampa Bay makes a run at Wilson.