Buccaneers Finalizing Massive Contract with Baker Mayfield

Per Sources, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a $1 million deal with quarterback Baker Mayfield. With this contract, Mayfield becomes a Buccaneer, solidifying the quarterback position for Tampa.

LINK HERE

This announcement comes shortly after the announcement of wide receiver Mike Evans signing a $52 million two-year contract with the team. It’s no surprise that the Buccaneers moved quickly on this deal. According to a tweet posted by Pewter Report’s Scott Reynolds on March 4, Mayfield piqued the interest of another NFC suitor shortly before the news of this contract came through.

Baker Mayfield Now Drawing Interest From 2 NFC Suitors Sources tell Pewter Report's Scott Reynolds ANOTHER NFC team is poised to have significant interest in Mayfield if he hits free agency. FULL DETAILS:#BakerMayfield #BoomerSooner #Buccaneers #NFLhttps://t.co/2PthckXYty — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) March 4, 2024

So, what exactly did Mayfield do to be offered this kind of money? Let’s have a look.

Griffin III: ‘Mayfield COOKED’

Tampa brought Mayfield last year on a one-year, $4 million deal, worth up to $8.5 million in incentives. The quarterback took over a team that had meager expectations after having lost Tom Brady. Defying the odds, Mayfield managed to take the Bucs to the second round of the playoffs. During that run, Mayfield piled up an impressive 4,044 yards with 28 touchdowns. To further add to his imposing performance, he only threw for 10 interceptions throughout the entirety of the 2023 season.

On February 28, former quarterback Robert Griffin III posted a video claiming that “Mayfield COOKED” for the Buccaneers.

“Watched all the tape on Baker Mayfield from the past 2 years and he had more fun while playing more efficiently than he ever has. He COOKED with career highs in passing yards and TDs because he let the scheme win for him instead of trying to show off cooking hibachi style.”

According to Griffin, “his feet were in lock step with the concepts, his accuracy was back and consistent, his confidence to take risks and make big boy throws when needed was better than ever and his effectiveness on 3rd downs was highlighted by his anticipation when under duress.”

“He planted his flag in Tampa and the @Buccaneers need to make him their guy.”

Shockingly, the Bucs went above and beyond the expectations placed on them. Some analysts, such as Sports Illustrated’s Gilberto Manzano, even predicted them as low as 4-13 on the season.

Evans & Mayfield – The First Two Dominos to Fall

Evans’s signing of a two-year deal opened up a lot of flexibility for the Buccaneers to work with through this off-season. Financially, the team is in a place where they can afford to make some moves with other players.

The Buccaneers were facing some heavy lifting this off-season, as they had plenty of free agents to care for. While nothing yet has been reported on players like Antoine Winfield Jr, Lavonte David, or Devin White, the re-signing of Mayfield and Evans is certainly something to hang their hat on.

The Buccaneers could likely use the franchise tag on Winfield Jr, which would allow the team to try and finagle another short-term deal with David. David played his 12th season with the Bucs after Tampa drafted him in the second round (58th overall) in 2012.

For now, the Buccaneers and fans alike can bask in the accomplishment of securing two of their biggest free agents this off-season.