Buccaneers Could Be Interested in Star for ‘Short Spell’: Analyst

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a dark-horse landing spot for one of the top names in the game.

As NFL teams await Odell Beckham Jr.’s decision on where his next destination will be, the Buccaneers could be his team, says Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. The PFF analyst lists Tampa Bay as one of 12 potential landing spots for the top-name free agent.

However, as Kyed warns, Beckham would be an option for a “short spell” for the Buccaneers considering their lack of salary cap space for the 2023 season.

“That being said, the Buccaneers have -$41 million in salary cap space heading into 2023, and Brady is a free agent,” says Kyed. “Beckham might be interested in joining the Bucs for a short spell, but anything long-term seems risky and likely unfeasible.”

Bucs’ Receivers Have Underwhelmed During 2022 Season

Tampa Bay is currently riding a two-game winning streak after impressive victories over the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks. They’re now currently 5-5 and leading the NFC South division. In other words, the Buccaneers are back to being Super Bowl contenders again.

Considering Beckham’s desire is to play for a contender, that makes Tampa Bay a possibility. As Kyed also mentions, the Buccaneers have not been shy about adding receivers in recent months as they attempt to make a Super Bowl run in what could be Brady’s final season.

“The Buccaneers have not been shy about adding wide receiver talent over the past eight months, though Russell Gage, Julio Jones and Cole Beasley haven’t exactly paid major dividends so far,” says Kyed. “The Buccaneers beat the Los Angeles Rams in Week 9 and are still favorites to win the NFC South. With Tom Brady at quarterback, Tampa Bay should still be considered Super Bowl contenders, as well.”

Entering their Week 10 matchup versus the Seahawks, Tampa Bay’s receivers had been less than impressive. According to PFF, their wide receiver corps ranked 25th in the league in grade. The Bucs’ top receivers in Chris Godwin (70.3), Mike Evans (71.0) and Russell Gage (59.7) all have been underwhelming during the first half of the season.

Bucs Not on Beckham’s List of Final Teams: Report

While the Buccaneers could certainly use a weapon like Beckham, it seems unlikely considering they have not been one of the teams linked to the three-time Pro Bowl receiver in recent weeks. Teams such as the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills have emerged as the favorites to land Beckham.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Beckham has whittled down his list of potential teams to five clubs — and it doesn’t include the Buccaneers.

“Odell Beckham Jr. would like to whittle down his current list of potential teams — which includes the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers — as soon as possible and have a decision by the end of this month, league sources told ESPN,” says Schefter.

During a recent interview with Complex Sports, Beckham mentioned teams such as the Cowboys, Bills and New York Giants, but failed to bring up Tampa Bay.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, or reunion with the Giants,” he said, “I want to be able to spill these last three or four years into these next three or fours into something where I can buy a home, like somewhere I can call home.”

With Beckham indicating the Buccaneers are not on his final list of teams, it might take a miracle for Tampa Bay to sign the star receiver.