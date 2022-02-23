Buccaneers Considered ‘Logical’ Fit for 17-Year Veteran QB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be on the hunt for a new quarterback this offseason.

Following the abrupt retirement of Tom Brady, the Buccaneers will be looking for yet another new franchise quarterback. The only QB currently under contract is Kyle Trask, a 2021 second-round draft selection.

It’s safe to say that Tampa Bay will look through the free agency and trade market for a veteran quarterback. While it remains to be seen how the trade market will shape up, the number of quality free agent quarterbacks is at a minimum.

The top QB options in free agency will be Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater. While the Bucs could target either one of those quarterbacks, another familiar face — Ryan Fitzpatrick — could be a “logicaL” fit for Tampa Bay entering the 2022 season, according to CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin.

Benjamin explains what value Fitzpatrick can bring to the table entering his age-40 season.

“Approaching his age-40 season, it’s unclear if Fitzpatrick will even return for an 18th season, especially after suffering a serious hip injury early in 2021,” says Benjamin. “If he does, he at least offers entertainment value, bringing ageless gunslinging and spot-starting experience to the table. For all his colorful character and big-play mentality, though, Fitz hasn’t stayed healthy for a full season since 2015, when he started for the Jets. He’s also always been prone to turnover sprees. As has been the case for years, Fitzpatrick works best as a one-season rental, either as a top backup or emergency starter.”

Why Fitzpatrick is a ‘Logical’ Option for Bucs

Fitzpatrick missed essentially the entire 2021 season after signing with the Washington Football Team last offseason. The 39-year-old suffered a hip injury in the season opener which resulted in him missing the rest of the season.

The Buccaneers are familiar with Fitzpatrick because the veteran QB had a stint with Tampa Bay, spending two seasons (2017 and 2018) as Winston’s backup. In 10 starts, Fitzpatrick went 4-6 and threw 24 touchdowns against 15 interceptions with a 94.7 quarterback rating. He also led the league with 9.6 yards per pass attempt and 14.4 yards per pass completion during the 2018 campaign.

As Fitzpatrick enters what would be his 18th season, you know what you’re going to get out of him. He’s a gritty veteran capable of leading a team to victories in short spurts, but he’s not a long-term option. The fact that he’s played for nine different teams and has never led one to the playoffs is indicative of that.

If the Buccaneers fail in their possible pursuit of Winston and Bridgewater, Fitzpatrick becomes a nice fallback option. Most importantly, he can push Trask during training camp and serve as a nice possible mentor for the 23-year-old heading into next season.

As Benjamin notes, Fitzpatrick is likely to command a market value between $3-to-$7 million. That actually would fit nicely with Tampa Bay’s salary cap situation. Entering the 2022 offseason, the Buccaneers will have a little under $7 million available in cap space.

Gabbert Could Emerge as Bucs’ Starting QB

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs may avoid going with Trask or a free agent as their starter for the 2022 season. In fact, they could go with Blaine Gabbert.

The 32-year-old veteran has spent four seasons in Bruce Arians’ system — including the 2017 season with the Arizona Cardinals — and taught Brady the offense upon his arrival in 2020.

Gabbert has seen minimal playing time in Tampa Bay since joining the team in 2019. In fact, he hasn’t started a game since the 2018 season. His only notable playing time came in mop-up duty during a 2020 game versus the Detroit Lions.

But considering his veteran experience — he has started 48 games during his career — and his familiarity with Arians’ offense, he may emerge as the dark-horse candidate to start for the Buccaneers in 2022.