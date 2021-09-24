Buccaneers Release Update on Injured Jason Pierre-Paul

It looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may be without one of their top pass rushers for Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Thursday, September 23, Jason Pierre-Paul is likely out this week due to a shoulder injury. The veteran pass-rusher received a second opinion on his shoulder from a doctor and the recommendation is rest.

From NFL Now: #Bucs pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul may not play this weekend after rest was recommended for his ailing shoulder. pic.twitter.com/vuXDKoxMYL — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2021

The 32-year-old linebacker initially missed Wednesday and Thursday’s practices due to the shoulder ailment. The Buccaneers continue to call Pierre-Paul’s injury “day-to-day.”

On Wednesday, Pierre-Paul took to Instagram to post about “setbacks.”

Bucs’ Jason Pierre-Paul added a shoulder injury this week, and not only wasn’t practicing but posted pics/video from a plane today, with a cryptic “setback” message: pic.twitter.com/5dxJj4QAG0 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) September 22, 2021

Pierre-Paul has yet to officially be ruled out for Sunday’s game. But considering the second opinion from the doctor and the fact that the season is a long one — the regular season will be 17 games for the first time in NFL history — it may be wise to rest the veteran.

Although the injury certainly comes at a bad time for Tampa Bay, the shoulder setback won’t land the pass-rushing specialist on injured reserve, according to Rick Stroud and Joey Knight of The Tampa Bay Times. Furthermore, there is still “slim” hope that Pierre-Paul could still play on Sunday.

The 2020 Pro Bowler has already played through injury this season, as he dealt with a hand injury during the Buccaneers’ Week 2 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.

The likely absence of Pierre-Paul is a major one for the Buccaneers as they prepare to play what may be their biggest game of the regular season against the Rams. Through the first two games of the year, the 6-foot-5 linebacker has appeared in 88 percent of the team’s defensive snaps and has notched nine tackles to go along with a pass breakup.

The pass-rushing specialist led the Buccaneers with 9.5 sacks last season.

The latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Pierre-Paul’s Absence Could Mean More Time for Stafford

The likely absence of Pierre-Paul is even more glaring considering Tampa Bay is matching up with one of the top passers in the game in Matthew Stafford.

Stafford not only ranks near the top of the league in several major statistics — third in passer rating, fourth in yards per attempt and seventh in passing yards — the veteran QB obviously excels when he’s not under pressure.

The 33-year-old has completed 74.5 percent of his passes when not under pressure this season. However, his numbers dip drastically when under pressure, as Stafford has completed just 44.4 percent of his passes when under duress.

Although the absence of Pierre-Paul would obviously impact the Bucs’ pressure on Stafford, it’s worth noting that the linebacker pair of Lavonte David (two quarterback pressures) and Devin White (five quarterback pressures) leads the league through the first two weeks.





Play



Buccaneers Matchups to Watch | Week 3 Take a look at the Buccaneers' top three player matchups heading in to Week 3 against the LA Rams! #TampaBayBuccaneers #Bucs #NFL Subscribe to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers YT Channel: goo.gl/AeDQ135 For more Bucs action: buccaneers.com/ Get the App (App Store): apple.co/2JbjHR8 Get the App (Google Play): play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.buccaneers Buy tickets: buccaneers.com/tickets/ Like us on Facebook:… 2021-09-22T13:43:58Z

One thing is for certain — Tampa Bay needs to force pressure on Stafford in order to limit the Rams’ offense. Not doing so could lead to the Buccaneers getting into a shootout with Los Angeles.

The Buccaneers have already allowed 54 total points (27.0 points allowed per game) through the first two games of the year and have needed dominant performances from Tom Brady.(nine touchdowns on the year) and the offense (39.5 points per game) in order to win games.

That’s not necessarily a recipe for success when playing on the road more than 2,000 miles away from home in Los Angeles.

Bucs to Rely on Youngsters?

If Pierre-Paul can’t go, Tampa Bay will rely on some youngsters to fill the void.

Third-year backup Anthony Nelson and 2021 first-round draft pick Joe Tryon-Shoyinka would be the next men up, according to defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. Both players have seen minimal playing time over the first couple of games of the season.

Nelson has one tackle in 21 defensive snaps through the first two games, while Tryon-Shoyinka has four tackles and a quarterback hit on 40 defensive snaps.

Despite the possible reliance on two unproven backups — the two have three combined starts between them — Bowles isn’t sweating Pierre-Paul’s potential void.

“I feel comfortable that (Tryon-Shoyinka) has gotten a lot of reps, and he’s been here from Day 1 along with Nelson,” Bowles said. “So if we have guys that have to play in case somebody doesn’t play, we feel comfortable putting anybody in whether they’re rookies or vets.”

Veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh echoed a similar sentiment as the Bucs prepare for their biggest test of the season thus far.

“At the end of the day, we’re definitely going to miss JPP if he’s not playing,” Suh said. “But we expect other guys to step up and fill in that role.”