Buccaneers Urged to Avoid Signing Ex-Pro Bowl QB in Free Agency

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have to avoid free agency altogether when it comes to looking for their next starting quarterback.

As the Buccaneers enter a pivotal offseason seeking the franchise’s replacement for Tom Brady, many assume Tampa Bay will look towards free agency for a potential quarterback. According to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report, Tampa Bay should avoid Teddy Bridgewater as a potential replacement.

Bridgewater is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks in the free agency market, having started the past two seasons for the Denver Broncos and Carolina Panthers. Tansey explains that Bridgewater’s touchdown production is simply not good enough to warrant consideration by the Buccaneers.

“Bridgewater recorded 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his season as the Denver Broncos’ starter,” says Tansey. “His reliability in the pocket is better than Winston’s, but the touchdown production is not good enough for Tampa Bay’s standards.”

Why Bucs Should Avoid Bridgewater

Tansey goes on to note that Bridgewater’s one redeeming quality is his experience. The 29-year-old quarterback has started 63 games during his career in stints spent with the Broncos, Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings. He once led the Vikings to a postseason berth in 2015 while notching a Pro Bowl bid that season.

“The only criterion Bridgewater fits for the Buccaneers is that he is an experienced starting quarterback in the NFL,” explains Tansey. “That likely will not be good enough for Tampa Bay, and if that is the case, the free-agent market may not be where the franchise goes to replace Brady.”

It’s hard to argue Tansey’s point. While Bridgewater definitely takes care of the football, it’s almost to the point where it negates his ability to convert on touchdowns or big plays. Bridgewater’s touchdown percentage of 4.2% ranked 15th in the NFL in 2021 and his 10.7 yards per completion was even worse as the 21st-best mark in the league.

The Buccaneers likely won’t find a single QB who can replicate Brady’s statistical line of 43 touchdowns and 5,316 passing yards. However, they at least need a quarterback who is capable of making big plays when the team needs it most.

When Bridgewater was presented with those opportunities in late-game situations and key moments for the playoff-hopeful Broncos last season, he failed. One can argue it’s a major reason why Bridgewater has yet to establish himself as a multi-year starter for a single team in the NFL.

As the Buccaneers seek Brady’s replacement, they should avoid Bridgewater and look elsewhere for a more viable option.

