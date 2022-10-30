Buccaneers Urged to Trade for $23 Million Star Replacement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are being urged to make a move amid Shaquil Barrett’s injury.

Following a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter that Barrett would miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to an ACL injury, Tampa Bay may be looking for his replacement. As suggested by JC Cornell of The Draft Network, the Buccaneers should make a call for Jacksonville Jaguars outside linebacker Josh Allen.

“If this Shaq Barrett injury is serious, Jason Licht needs to get on the phone with Jacksonville about Josh Allen,” said on Thursday, October 27. “That’s if they think they can contend for a Super Bowl.”

Allen Would Be Perfect Replacement for Barrett

Barrett suffered the ACL injury during Tampa Bay’s 27-22 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Barrett suffered the injury during the third quarter and was eventually carted off to the locker room after barely putting any weight on his left leg.

The veteran linebacker is expected to be sidelined seven-to-nine months due to the injury.

“It’s a tough break for him,” Bowles said. “Any time you lose somebody like that that commands double-teams, it makes it harder for everybody else. He’s been consistent since he’s been here. He’s been productive. He started off playing well last night. It’s just a shame to see.”

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old Allen remains a productive member of the Jaguars, producing three sacks and 11 quarterback hits during his first seven games of the season. He’s also forced two fumbles on the season, ranking fifth in the league.

According to Pro Football Focus, Allen has posted a robust 83.5 defensive grade and an 80.0 pass-rushing grade this season. Allen ranks 14th among all outside linebackers in defensive grade (with at least 100 snaps) and 20th in pass-rushing grade. By comparison, David has posted an 80.2 defensive grade and 67.9 pass-rushing grade this season.

In other words, the Buccaneers would be finding the best possible replacement for David.

Report: Jaguars Unlikely to Trade Allen

However, it’s worth noting that according to a report from Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Jaguars are not going to trade Allen at the deadline.

“Jacksonville has gotten a lot of calls about Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the 2019 draft. But while the interest from teams wanting him has been there, the Jaguars are not expected to deal their standout pass rusher. Allen remains a key and valued piece of their future. He’s a player Jacksonville wants to keep, rather than trade and then attempt to replace. He would be due just $10.892 million in 2023 on his fifth-year option and in line for a big extension sooner than later.”

If Allen is indeed out of the equation, the Buccaneers will face an uphill battle in trying to replace their two-time Pro Bowl selection. The next man up on the depth chart would be 25-year-old Anthony Nelson, who has just 13 tackles in eight games this season. Nelson has seen action on just 171 defensive snaps this season in comparison to his 147 special teams snaps.

Furthermore, the former fourth-round draft selection has just four career starts across his four seasons in Tampa Bay.