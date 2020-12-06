Buccaneers Linked to Former Eagles Speedy Running Back & Ex-LSU LB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent part of their bye week working out free agents including former Philadelphia Eagles running back Adrian Killins. The Bucs hosted Killins along with veteran offensive lineman Ted Larsen and ex-Dolphins center Donell Stanley on December 3rd, per Houston Chronicle’s Aaron Wilson. Tampa also gave former LSU linebacker Michael Divinity and Ray Winborn a tryout on December 5th.

Killins may be familiar to some Buccaneers fans from his college career at nearby UCF. The speedster notched 959 total yards and 11 touchdowns in 2017 for the Knights and followed it up with more than 1,000 total yards and eight touchdowns in 2018. Killins signed with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent earlier this year and played in one game for Philadelphia before being released.

The Buccaneers have no shortage of running backs on the roster, but the team could be looking at Killins for his special teams potential. Killins was one of the fastest players in college football but is undersized at 5’8″ and 164 pounds.

The Eagles Tried Using Killins as Both a Running Back & Receiver

Despite being released, Killins impressed the Eagles in training camp but struggled in limited action once the regular season started. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson praised Killins’ knowledge and versatility during training camp.

“But [Killins] has really come in — I’ll tell you, I’ve been impressed from the standpoint of his knowledge and understanding,” Pederson noted in August, per USA Today. “We’ve made him a running back. We’ve made him a receiver. We’ve put him in some tough situations. He’s handled it extremely well, and he does a nice job as a receiver in that receiving role out of the backfield. He’s got really good speed and quickness that is definitely, for a guy his size, beneficial.”

The Bucs Waived Divinity Earlier This Season

The Buccaneers have some familiarity with Divinity as the team signed the former LSU linebacker as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. Divinity was waived just before the season started and had a brief stint on the Seahawks’ practice squad.

The linebacker was once a highly-touted NFL draft prospect but a suspension played a role in his stock plummeting. During training camp, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians identified Divinity as one of the players who was intriguing.

“I’m very comfortable with the pass-rush,” Arians noted, per Buccaneers.com. “…We’ve got some young kids I’m really anxious to see: Kazhin Daniels, Quinton Bell, some guys who have got a lot of speed off the edge – [Michael] Divinity, some of these young guys coming in. I’m anxious to get them out there and see what they can do. We need Lavonte [David] and Devin [White] to continue to grow as pass-rushers. I think that part of it is fine.”

Tampa Bay also worked out several offensive linemen, a position group where the team has battled injuries throughout the season. Larsen is one of the players the Buccaneers hosted and is a veteran center who spent his first four NFL seasons in Tampa Bay. It will be interesting to see if the Buccaneers end up signing any of the players who visited the team during their bye week.

