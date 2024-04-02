Bucs Legend Left Off List of Best NFL Wide Receivers Since 2010

Everybody has their opinions, but one recent question about NFL legends posted on X seemed to overlook the accomplishments of one incredibly important member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

PFF posed a question on X on March 31 asking followers “Who is the best WR since 2010?” and gave eight options — Antonio Brown, Calvin Johnson, Julio Jones, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Davante Adams, DeAndre Hopkins … and a ubiquitous “Other” category.

Not on the list? Buccaneers legend Mike Evans.

“Despite the sustained consistency and yearly big impact, no matter who is under center, Evans continues to be slighted among his position, with less proven pass-catchers being ranked above him.,” wrote Sports Illustrated’s Kade Kimble. “The most recent example of such comes from PFF. They asked who the best receivers since 2010 have been, listing a variety of names, excluding Evans.”

Who is the best WR since 2010? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/HBANQ4K25F — PFF (@PFF) March 31, 2024

Evans Value Exceeds Stats … But His Stats Are Pretty Great

Since he was drafted with the No. 7 overall pick by the Buccaneers in the 2014 NFL draft, Evans has carved out a career as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history.

Evans set an NFL record with his 10th consecutive season with over 1,000 receiving yards in 2023. Of the players on PFF’s list, Evans has more career receiving touchdowns (94) than everyone but Adams. With another 1,000 yards, Evans will pass everyone on the list in career receiving yards except Jones.

Evans also has what most of the receivers on the list desire most — a Super Bowl win. Of the receivers on the list, only Evans, Hill, and Brown have won Super Bowls.

Brown and Evans won as teammates on the Buccaneers in 2020. That season, Brown only played in eight games, with 45 receptions for 483 yards and 4 touchdowns. Evans finished with 70 receptions for 1,006 yards and 13 touchdowns and added 11 receptions for 204 yards and 2 touchdowns in the playoffs.

“For whatever reason — which there is no reasonable explanation — Evans is going to be left off these lists and continually disrespected,” Kimble wrote. “In the meantime, he’s going to pull down an insane amount of touchdowns while posting over 1,000 receiving yards every season.”

Will Mike Evans End Up in Pro Football Hall of Fame?

Evans seems like a lock to one day get a bust in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and that’s not to say the other receivers on the list won’t.

So far, Johnson is the only one to make it to Canton and was inducted in 2021.

Jones, who hasn’t had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2019, also seems like a lock. The jury is still out on Brown, Hopkins, Adams, and Hill. Jefferson is only four seasons into his career.

For now, Evans has the 2024 season to focus on after signing a two-year, $52 million contract on March 4 to remain with the Buccaneers, who are coming off a third straight NFC South division title.

“He’s an unprecedented player. We want him to be a Buc for life,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht told ESPN’s Jenna Laine on Feb. 27.