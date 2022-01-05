Bucs ‘Optimistic’ of Getting 2 Key Stars Back for Playoffs: Report

After a whirlwind few days, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finally receiving some good news.

Buried underneath all of the reports of why Antonio Brown walked out on the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay could be getting back two of their key players in the lineup before the start of the postseason. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Bucs are “optimistic” that running back Leonard Fournette will return before the start of the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Bucs are also “hopeful” that Lavonte David will return for the playoffs. David was placed on injured reserve prior to Week 16 due to a foot injury.

“The Bucs feel ‘very optimistic’ RB Leonard Fournette will be back for the playoffs, while I was told they feel ‘hopeful’ LB Lavonte David will be ready for the post season, per sources. Both are still on IR.”

The Buccaneers starting running back has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury in Week 15 versus the New Orleans Saints. Shortly after, the Buccaneers placed him on injured reserve.

Prior to his injury, Fournette had appeared in 14 of the Bucs’ games — 13 starts — and rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns on 180 carries (4.5 yards per carry). In fact, among all running backs who have seen at least 161 snaps, Fournette’s 79.9 rushing grade ranks ninth among all players at his position (according to Pro Football Focus).

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Bucs Miss Leonard Fournette’s Production

Since Fournette’s injury, the Buccaneers have filled his void by starting Ronald Jones — who was replaced by Fournette as the starter late last season — and by signing veteran back Le’Veon Bell.

In two starts, Jones has seen 30 carries for 91 yards and a touchdown. While Bell has seen minimal carries (just five carries in two games), 24-year-old back Ke’Shawn Vaughn has emerged. Vaughn has seen 15 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown in the past two games.

While the Buccaneers have been able to win their past two games without their star back, they’ve done so versus two mediocre opponents (the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers are a combined 9-23).

With the Bucs already missing key players in Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, they’ll very much need their dynamic back as they prepare to defend their title.

Arians Express No Regrets About Signing AB

Despite the abrupt ending to Brown’s career with the Buccaneers, head coach Bruce Arians has no regrets on signing the oft-trouble receiver.

The 33-year-old veteran bolted the Buccaneers sideline towards the end of the third quarter after he was caught on cameras taking off his shoulder pads. While Arians claims that Brown left after being asked to come back into the game, reports have it that the star receiver denied returning to the game due to his ankle being too injured.

Arians has since denied that Brown’s injury was brought up during their sideline discussion.

On Monday, January 3, Arians addressed the Brown situation with more of his own thoughts.

“I have no regrets. I just hope the best for him,” Arians said. “It was very hard. I wish him well. If he needs help, I hope he gets some. It’s very hard. Because I do care about him.”

It was as recently as last week that Arians had glowing praise for his receiver. Brown had recently served a three-game suspension due to misrepresenting his vaccination status to the NFL and returned in Week 16 versus the Carolina Panthers.

“I really loved the way he tried to fit in, worked his way in and gave us everything he had to go to the Super Bowl,” Arians told ProFootballTalk.com. “My whole attitude on him changed. I saw him trying to be a better human being. So I’ve got a totally different relationship than when it was when you and I talked last year.”

Things change very quickly in the NFL.