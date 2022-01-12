Buccaneers Rule out 5-Time Pro Bowler for the Playoffs

Richard Sherman’s season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has ended as the team announced the cornerback has once again been placed on the Injured Reserve list. Under normal circumstances, this move typically means the soonest Sherman could return during the postseason is the Super Bowl as players on IR are required to miss at least three weeks.

However, ESPN’s Jenna Laine reported that Sherman will miss the entire playoffs due to NFL rules since this is his second stint on IR this season.

“Because it’s his second stint on IR, Sherman will not return this season, per league rules,” Laine detailed on January 11. “He will, however, remain with the team throughout the postseason, continuing to assist the defensive backs who have largely benefited from his presence since joining the team in Week 4, with several of them affectionately calling him ‘Coach Sherm.'”

It was not all bad news for the Bucs as the team activated star linebacker Shaq Barrett from the COVID-19 list. This puts Barrett on track to play against the Eagles in the Buccaneers’ opening playoff matchup.

Sherman Plans to Help the Bucs as a ‘Coach’ During the Playoffs

Sherman’s stint with the Buccaneers did not go as planned as the veteran corner played in just five games, including three starts. The former All-Pro notched 11 tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery this season. After the news broke about his injury, Sherman took to social media to indicate he would still be helping the Buccaneers out behind the scenes.

“Didn’t go how I wanted it to but I’m grateful for the opportunity to strap it up again!” Sherman tweeted on January 11. “Look forward to continuing this journey with my teammates and coaching my butt off. Thank you for all the support this season. The body gave all it had and I’m grateful.”

Sherman Credits Brady for His Decision to Sign With the Bucs

Sherman is not the only key Bucs player that is dealing with a significant injury heading into the playoffs. The status for stars like Leonard Fournette and Lavonte David remains uncertain as the Wild Card round approaches.

Sherman initially joined the Buccaneers in September to help the team during a time when the squad was dealing with a litany of injuries in the secondary. The five-time Pro Bowl corner admitted that former rival Tom Brady’s recruiting pitch sealed his decision to join Tampa Bay.

“Tampa is like the most aggressive, Tom’s actually called and once he calls it’s like you better come or you’re gonna regret not coming,’” Sherman recalled his conversation with his wife during a September 29 press conference. “It’s what it seems like, so that definitely went into the conversation, and she was right on board. I thought she thought this would give me the best opportunity to go do what I loved and to go play at a high level and had a chance at chasing the trophy.”

Sherman will once again be a free agent this offseason, but it remains to be seen if the corner plans to continue playing. He dealt with multiple injuries since arriving in Tampa before finally being placed on Injured Reserve.