Insider Gives Update on Gronk’s Future After Brady Retirement Rumor

Rób Gronkowski may be the next member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to retire this offseason. After reports of Tom Brady’s impending retirement, Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson noted there could be a “major exodus” coming from other Buccaneers players and coaches, beginning with Gronkowski walking away from the NFL for a second time.

“But that era coming to a close isn’t the only major change anticipated with the Buccaneers, including the possibility of tight end Rob Gronkowski going back into retirement, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly,” Wilson detailed on January 29. “What’s more, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians has informed his entire coaching staff they have permission to seek jobs around the league regardless of whether it’s a promotion, according to sources.”

Wilson cited sources who say other Buccaneers players are “making contingency plans” in light of Brady.

“Everything is up in the air in Tampa Bay,” a source told Wilson. “What kind of team are they going to have without Tom Brady and so many free agents? It’s looking like a rebuild and guys are making contingency plans.”

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Gronk Left the Door Open to Playing Without Brady





Play



Rob Gronkowski: 'We Fought Until The End' | Press Conference Tight end Rob Gronkowski spoke to the media on Monday following the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season. #TampaBayBuccaneers #Bucs #NFL Subscribe to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers YT Channel: goo.gl/AeDQ135 For more Bucs action: buccaneers.com/ Get the App (App Store): apple.co/2JbjHR8 Get the App (Google Play): play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.buccaneers Buy tickets: buccaneers.com/tickets/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tampabaybuccaneers/ Follow… 2022-01-24T20:42:27Z

Prior to the news of Brady’s expected retirement, Gronkowski admitted he could still play in Tampa even if his favorite quarterback is no longer in the NFL. Gronkowski is a free agent and can sign with the team of his choosing if he desires to continue playing in 2022.

“Yeah, I mean, there could be a scenario like that,” Gronkowski said during his January 24 press conference. “I mean, I’ll never throw anything off the board, because you never know how anything’s ever gonna play out. It’s the NFL, it’s one of the craziest businesses out there.

“You see organizations just totally flip year in and year out, sometimes. So, I’m just going to really basically do obviously what is best for myself in the terms of the football world. So, it’s gonna basically be a decision upon where I’m at in a couple weeks.”

Gronk Is Expected to Join Brady in Retirement: Report

Gronk when they ask him if he coming back pic.twitter.com/XorxnMsGuO — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) January 29, 2022

According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, there is a “growing sense” within the Buccaneers franchise that the team will be in the market for both a new quarterback and tight end. Gronkowski would have to reach a new deal with the cap-strapped Buccaneers if he did play, and the early signs point to the star tight end joining Brady in retirement.

“Within the Bucs organization, sources said, there has been a growing sense that the team will end up in the market for a new starting quarterback next season, which likely means other top players like Rob Gronkowski opt to call is a career as well,” La Canfora noted on January 29.

The Bucs Are Heading for a ‘Franchise Reset,’ Says Insider

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: It's all about Tom Brady. What are his plans, what is next, what is the financial impact and what happens to Gronk? pic.twitter.com/IpgPpnxqMP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

As Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer detailed, the Buccaneers will actually be in an even worse cap position in 2022 if Brady retires as the team eats the voidable years of his contract. Breer noted that the Bucs are likely headed for a “franchise reset” if Brady hangs up his cleats.

“Now, the Bucs do have some $20 million in cap space to work with,” Breer explained on January 31. “But a Brady retirement would actually eat into that—with his figure jumping from $18.4 million to $32 million (with dead money accelerating onto this year’s cap) if he hangs ’em up, and putting Tampa tight to the limit. Which is why, in all likelihood, a bunch of names on that [free-agent] list will be gone next year. My guess is the Bucs will try to keep young homegrown stars like Godwin and Davis, but even that will be complicated.”

Follow Jonathan Adams (@JonDAdams) on Twitter for all the latest NFL rumors and Buccaneers news!