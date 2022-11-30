AFC Contender a Sleeper Team to Land Tom Brady, Says Insider

Tom Brady’s future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains in the crosshairs with the legendary quarterback slated to be a free agent in 2023. Brady could retire for good this offseason, but the star will also have the option to sign with a new team.

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe labeled a number of possible suitors for Brady including the 49ers, Raiders and even a possible return to the Patriots. The NFL insider also added the Titans to this list, an intriguing option given Tennessee’s strong roster as well as Brady’s connection to former teammate Mike Vrabel.

“The Buccaneers have taken a major step back on offense this season without Bruce Arians at head coach or much of a ground game, so Brady should seek assurances from the decision-makers of an improved schematic plan and upgrades on the offensive line,” Howe noted on November 30, 2022.

“…Don’t discount the Titans, either. Brady has remained extremely close with Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel since their time together with the Patriots, and that roster is also built to keep contending. They’re tough, and they play the right way. That’ll be appealing to Brady.

“But for the Titans, can they be comfortable trading quarterback Ryan Tannehill and assuming $18.8 million in dead cap money? It’d take an aggressive series of moves, but Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson have built an aggressive team. They should easily control the AFC South with Brady.”

Brady Shot Down the Mid-Season Retirement Rumors

Brady has remained mum about his NFL future beyond this season. Back in October, Brady did shoot down the rumors that the quarterback could pull a mid-season retirement given the way the Bucs season has gone.

“That’s really why I’m here. I’m here to announce, finally, you guys pushed me to the brink and…no, I think a lot of it for me is us just us going out there to…I love the sport and I love the teammates,” Brady said during an October 20 press conference when asked about the mid-season retirement rumors. “I want to go do a great job for this team like I always have. No retirement in my future.”

Alstott on Brady: ‘I Think He’s Got a Lot of Football in Him Still’

Tannehill still has another season remaining on his four-year, $118 million contract with the Titans. Even if Tennessee releases Tannehill, the Titans would still take an $18.8 million dead cap hit, making a trade the only realistic option if the team wants to move on from the veteran.

As for the Bucs, not everyone is buying the idea that Brady will move on from Tampa this offseason. During an exclusive interview with Heavy Sports in November, Bucs legend Mike Alstott indicated his belief that Brady will be wearing a Tampa Bay uniform in 2023.

“I don’t know, I think he’s got a lot of football in him still,” Alstott told Heavy Sports during a November 9 interview. “I know people want to sit and make their opinions, but everybody saw what he did the other night against the Rams [in Week 9]. Again, you got to have all your weapons. You got to have all your weapons around you. You got to have protection. You got to have a running game. I think they’re starting to get in that mode a little bit.

“Brady, he loves it too much, and he can still play the game. I really don’t know what he’ll do. I was shocked when he almost retired in the offseason. I think right now he’s [aiming] for the playoff and getting going. If that happens, I think he’ll at least come back for another year.”