Buccaneers Star Tom Brady Goes Viral for Epic NSFW Rant

Fans got to see a rare side of Tom Brady thanks to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers docu-series “In the Current.” During episode four released on April 20, 2022, Brady reacted to the Bucs being criticized by the media after the team’s 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints in Week 15 of last season.

“I just look at the TV and I go like this, ‘F*** you guys! F*** you TV!'” Brady said with a smile holding up two middle fingers. “You block out the noise because none of it matters. What we do is get back to what we did all year. Still not perfect, but football is not a game of perfect, and we always expect to be at our best. We had a tough loss. We ignore what they think and you just move on, man. Fight for another day.”

Here’s a look at the clip of Brady’s min-rant that has since gone viral.

.@TomBrady does watch media critics' reaction following a rare loss. “I just look at the TV and I go ‘F-ck you guys, f-ck you.” – with two middle fingers raised. “You block out the noise, because none of it matters.” [@Buccaneers]pic.twitter.com/jfr76Vxltf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 17, 2022

ALL the latest Bucs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bucs newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Bucs!

Brady: ‘90% of What I Say Is Probably Not What I’m Thinking’

Brady’s comments are intriguing for a few reasons, not the least of which is that the quarterback has been open about how he rarely says what is on his mind during interviews. The series shows a candid side of Brady that the quarterback rarely allows the media to see.

There is also the reality that Brady just signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to be one of those individuals talking on television that sometimes frustrates the quarterback. During a 2021 interview on “The Shop,” Brady detailed his approach to the media admitting “90%” of what he says is not what is on his mind.

“What I say versus what I think are two totally different things,” Brady explained at the time, per CBS Sports. “I would say 90% of what I say is probably not what I’m thinking, which is challenging. I really admire people that actually can do that and say what they think because they invite a lot of other things into their life. I think there’s part of me that doesn’t like conflict.

“So in the end, I just always try to play it super flat. From a strategic standpoint I never want to give away what we’re doing. I usually say the opposite. If they got a (expletive) corner, I’ll be like, ‘That guy’s unbelievable! I don’t even know how to complete balls over there!’ And in my mind, I’m thinking, ‘I’m going at that mother-f***** all day.’ Because I don’t want to give them any(thing).”

Brady on Future: ‘I Know I Don’t Have a Lot Left’

Fans will have to wait a little longer to get this unfiltered version of Brady as the quarterback will play at least one more NFL season. Brady could start his new broadcast role at Fox as soon as 2023. During an April 18 interview with ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren, Brady explained his mindset as to why his retirement ended so quickly.

“I know I don’t have a lot left, I really do,” Brady noted. “I know I’m at the end of my career. I wish you could go forever, but it’s just not and football comes at too high of a cost now. My kids are getting older and it’s just getting harder and harder to miss these things.

“But, I wanted to give myself and my teammates and our organization another incredible opportunity to accomplish something that we’d all be very proud of.”