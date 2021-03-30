Bucs QB Tom Brady Trolls NFC South Rival with Epic Instagram Post

Tampa Bay Buccaneers legendary quarterback Tom Brady had some fun at their NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons’ expense. Brady trolled the Falcons in classic fashion with his recent Instagram Story aptly posted on March 28th.

“Happy 3/28,” Brady noted along with a photo from the 2017 Super Bowl.

Brady was referencing the Patriots’ comeback victory over the Falcons where New England trailed 28-3 in the third quarter. The “28-3” reference has unfortunately been a running joke used against Falcons fans, and Brady did not hold back now that he is within the division. During a 2017 interview with NFL insider Peter King, Brady admitted to having mixed feelings about the greatest comeback of his career.

“I think it was one of the greatest games I have ever played in, but when I think of an interception return for a touchdown, some other missed opportunities…I don’t really consider playing a good quarter-and-a-half plus overtime as one of the ‘best games ever,’” Brady explained at the time. “But it was certainly one of the most thrilling for me, just because so much was on the line, and it ended up being an incredible game. There are so many things that played into that game—a high-scoring offense, a top-ranked defense, the long Super Bowl, four-and-a-half-hour game, the way that the game unfolded in the first half versus what happened in the second half … so it was just a great game.”

Here is a screenshot of Brady’s Instagram Story post.

Some truly epic trolling from ⁦@TomBrady⁩ on Instagram pic.twitter.com/dZyrupeofB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2021

The Bucs Will Face a Revamped NFC South in 2021

While much has stayed the same in Tampa, the Buccaneers will face a completely different division when the 2021 season begins. The Buccaneers made history as the only Super Bowl champion to bring back all 22 starters with plenty of room to spare in the offseason. Atlanta hired head coach Arthur Smith, the former Titans offensive coordinator and snagged new general manager Terry Fontenot away from the Saints.

The Falcons are expected to retain key players including Matt Ryan and Julio Jones despite speculation they could overhaul the roster with the new regime. Atlanta could select a quarterback with the No. 4 pick, but the rookie is still expected to sit behind Ryan next season.

The Saints will start the season with a new quarterback after Drew Brees announced his retirement. Former Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston will compete against Taysom Hill in training camp to be the team’s new QB1.

So far, the Panthers have not made major changes aside from a few free-agent additions. There continue to be rumors that the Panthers will look for a quarterback with the No. 8 pick to potentially replace Teddy Bridgewater. The Buccaneers will likely begin the season as heavy favorites to win the NFC South.

Brady Signed a Contract Extension Which Created Cap Space for the Bucs

After throwing the Lombardi Trophy across boats, it has been an eventful offseason for Brady. The Buccaneers quarterback is rehabbing from knee surgery and inked a contract extension that created cap space to assist the team in re-signing their own key free agents. Brady is now under contract with the Buccaneers for the next two seasons instead of entering 2021 on the final year of his deal. Prior to the Super Bowl victory, Brady noted that he felt he could play even better in Tampa in 2021.

“As long as I’m playing, I want to improve and get better, and I think next year is going to be a lot better than this year,” Brady explained. “I feel like I’ll be in a much better place mentally. I’m going to train a lot better. Physically, next year, I’ll be in a better place. I know as soon as this game ends we’re on to next season. So, we’ll get ready for this season and then start thinking about next year.”

