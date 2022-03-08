Proposed Trade Sends Buccaneers 3-Time Pro Bowl Quarterback

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a Tom Brady size hole to fill at quarterback and the team’s best chance of finding an elite replacement is through a trade. Bleacher Report’s Ian Wharton put together a list of potential trade proposals that could “prevent a Rams Super Bowl repeat.”

One blockbuster idea has the Buccaneers acquiring star quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans in exchange for a package of draft picks. Wharton has the Bucs landing Watson by sending the Texans their 2022 first rounder (No. 27), 2023 first-round pick (protected in case of a suspension), 2022 fourth-round selection (No 131 overall) and their 2023 second-rounder.

Despite Watson’s ongoing legal woes, the Buccaneers would likely love to acquire the star quarterback by only giving up two first-round picks. The Texans are unlikely to consider doing this proposed trade, even with Watson facing a potential suspension.

Watson still has four seasons remaining on his four-year, $156 million contract. The quarterback is slated to have a $35 million salary for 2022.

Arians: Bucs Ownership Would Have to Approve a Trade for Watson





During the NFL Combine, the Buccaneers downplayed the team’s chances of pulling off a trade for a quarterback. When asked about the possibility of Watson, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians sounded intrigued but admitted the team’s ownership would have to sign off given the quarterback has 22 civil suits filed against him.

“It would strictly be organizational signoff,” Arians explained to ESPN’s Jenna Laine on March 1. “I’ve known the kid for a long time. I’m shocked that he’s in this situation. But that would be a strict organizational signoff.”

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht declined to comment on Watson since he is under contract with the Texans, per Laine.

“Another quarterback the Bucs have been linked to is Deshaun Watson, but he currently faces accusations of sexual assault by 22 different women,” Laine detailed. “Licht declined to discuss Watson because his personal policy is not to discuss players under contract with other teams, while Arians said ownership would have to make the call.”

Watson Sat out the 2021 Season Amid His Trade Request

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: #Bucs want Tom Brady back; Tampa will swing big if Brady isn't back; Zeke Elliott will be back for Dallas; The latest on Russell Wilson; #Raiders plan to commit to Carr… & #Packers want to do so for Aaron Rodgers. pic.twitter.com/LYDRncTHkY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 13, 2022

Watson sat out all of the 2021 season as he pushed for a trade out of Houston. The quarterback posted 4,823 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 70.2% of his passes in 2020.

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson listed the Commanders, Panthers, Eagles and Broncos as teams potentially interested in trading for Watson. There has been an obvious hesitancy from teams to give up significant draft capital (likely three or more first-round picks) for a quarterback facing an uncertain future.

The Buccaneers View a QB Trade as Unlikely

"Door number one right now is Kyle Trask… door number two this year is a trade." 👀@Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians talks with @AndrewSiciliano about the possible options at QB. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/l8OuAGrgmz — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 1, 2022

During a March 1 interview with NFL Network, Arians confirmed the Buccaneers have “called everybody” about a potential trade for a quarterback. The Bucs coach went on to add that he views a trade as unlikely for Tampa Bay.

“I just don’t see those coaches having anything behind door No. 2,” Arians said. “You’re giving up a Pro Bowl player, the guys that everybody’s talking about trading, who’s playing for them?

“…Yeah, we’ve called everybody just like every year. You call about all the players you think they might want to trade and have healthy conversations, and see what it would take, what it wouldn’t take. That’s probably been going on for a month. …I don’t see it, as the coach, I’d be really pissed if you traded my guy.”