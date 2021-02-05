Buccaneers Tight End Lands on Injury Report Before Super Bowl

A surprising name emerged on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury report on Thursday ahead of Super Bowl LV.

The Bucs limited tight end Cameron Brate in practice on Thursday due to back problems, but the team called it a precaution per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Good Morning Football. Brate is expected to still play in the Super Bowl per Rapoport.

The Tampa Bay Timers reported the Brate’s back issue is unspecified.

Rapoport described it as back discomfort for Brate.

Brate has 11 catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs, coming off a productive regular season as one of the Bucs’ main tight ends. He caught 28 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

Fellow tight end Rob Gronkowski, who primarily blocks, caught the lion’s share of passes for the tight end group in the regular season. Gronkowski had 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns.

He focused more on blocking in the NFC playoff run with just two catches for 43 yards. Brate caught a touchdown in the NFC Championship game at Green Bay.