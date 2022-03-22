Bucs’ Chris Godwin Breaks Silence on Timetable for Comeback

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers secured wide receiver Chris Godwin for the foreseeable future, when Godwin will return from an ACL tear hasn’t solidified.

“I don’t have one in mind quite yet. Thankfully this is my only time now going through this,” Godwin told the media on Monday. “I’m not really sure what those kind of timelines look like. I just try to take it a day at a time. It’s a long process and I feel like when you start projecting real far in the future it can be a bit daunting. [I’m] trying to keep my positivity. Trying to enjoy where I’m at now and enjoy the little victories.”





Godwin agreed to a three-year deal worth $60 million according to sources via ESPN’s Adam Schefter on March 16, less than three months after a season-ending ACL tear on Dec. 19, 2021. The Bucs previously had Godwin on the franchise tag before he officially signed his new deal on Monday.

“Honestly, I’m just grateful. From the time that we got here, Mariah and I have loved to call Tampa our home,” Godwin said about himself and his wife. “I’ve met some tremendous people within this organization and have great relationships with everybody. So, I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at this for another three years and do what we are all here for – which is to chase a ring. I’m excited to get back to work, excited to get back with my guys. Just happy and thrilled. Very blessed.”

Godwin, who had surgery Jan. 3 per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, will be less than eight months into recovery when the Bucs begin training camp in mid July. ACL tears take 6-9 months to recover from according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Godwin Can Learn from Tom Brady in Recovery

Godwin acknowledged that he could learn from Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, who tore his ACL in 2008. Brady hasn’t missed a game due to injury since.

“We talked a little bit, But, we play a different position and everybody’s recovery is different,” Godwin told the media. “We’re all different people, we all respond differently. I think the best advice that I’ve gotten, from him and other people, is just attack it like you attack anything else and that’s what I’m going to do. I don’t know any other way.”

“I’m just thrilled to be back, thrilled to be healing,” Godwin added. “You kind of take for granted sometimes some of the little stuff — the walking, riding bikes, and doing athletic movements. Now, I get to re-find that joy in those things.”

Godwin Excited for New Wideout Russell Gage

Tampa Bay found a talented receiver in Russell Gage in free agency last week, which could help alleviate any missed time by Godwin early in the 2022 season.

“As soon as we signed him, I told Mariah, ‘That’s a great signing. That’s a great pick-up,'” Godwin told the press. “I feel like the last couple of years anytime we play them, me and Mike [Evans] will be on the sidelines talking, ‘Yo, I feel like Russell Gage is nice. I feel like he’s not getting the love that he should.’ He runs good routes, he’s a tough player.”

“You know he’s going to give you effort. So, I’m thrilled to have him aboard. I think he’s going to be a huge addition for us, I think people kind of sleep on him. But, I think he’ll fit right in with the group,” Godwin added.